County officials, realizing the value of a large number of the permanent records of the county, many of which are in daily use, are having James McFarland, adept in the art of rebinding and preserving records, go over the most valuable of the books and make them really permanent records. There are at least 150 books gone into every week for reference by either attorneys, real estate dealers or county officials. Mr. McFarland has completed going over about 50 of the books. He has been at this since the first of the year and expects to complete his work by late fall and then will head on to Henderson on a similar mission. About 10 years ago he went over a number of the records and fixed them to be immune from the ravages of time.

July 24, 1923, it is a very rare occasion when a guilty person is arrested that he does not abuse and denounce the arresting officers. Especially is this true in the case of drunken people. Police pay very little attention to this abuse, knowing that the men are not responsible at the time. When Mrs. Myrtle Burks was arrested Saturday on a charge of violating the liquor laws, she cursed the arresting officers and made charges that they were grafters and fought them like a tigress.

