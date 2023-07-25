County officials, realizing the value of a large number of the permanent records of the county, many of which are in daily use, are having James McFarland, adept in the art of rebinding and preserving records, go over the most valuable of the books and make them really permanent records. There are at least 150 books gone into every week for reference by either attorneys, real estate dealers or county officials. Mr. McFarland has completed going over about 50 of the books. He has been at this since the first of the year and expects to complete his work by late fall and then will head on to Henderson on a similar mission. About 10 years ago he went over a number of the records and fixed them to be immune from the ravages of time.
• July 24, 1923, it is a very rare occasion when a guilty person is arrested that he does not abuse and denounce the arresting officers. Especially is this true in the case of drunken people. Police pay very little attention to this abuse, knowing that the men are not responsible at the time. When Mrs. Myrtle Burks was arrested Saturday on a charge of violating the liquor laws, she cursed the arresting officers and made charges that they were grafters and fought them like a tigress.
• July 25, at the regular session of the Breckinridge County court, Mrs. Cleveland Daugherty, 29 years old, of Glendean, who killed her two small daughters and attempted to kill her husband and herself, was found to be insane and was sent to the asylum at Lakeland. Mrs. Daugherty has been ill ever since the tragedy, she having taken carbolic acid in an attempt at suicide. The inquest was delayed due to her condition.
• July 26, the Knights of Columbus picnic held at West Louisville for the benefit of St. Alphonsus Church, was a largely-attended affair and one of the most delightful picnics ever given in the county. A pleasing feature was an address by Commonwealth’s Attorney Glover Cary, of Calhoun. Mr. Cary took occasion to thank the people of that section for the cordial support given him in his election. There were a number of McLean County people present, and he urged them to vote for the road bond.
• July 27, Forest Blackford, of McLean County, is under the care of a physician as the result of a cutting and shooting. It is alleged that John Hatfield both stabbed and shot Blackford in self defense. The incident took place Wednesday night near Maddox store and the station at Livia. Trouble has been going on between the two men, and Blackford went to Hatfield’s home and called him out. After words were said. Blackford hit Hatfield over the head. Hatfield then stabbed Blackford in the neck and shot him with a Colt 22.
• July 28, the third day of the Chautauqua in Cannelton has found the attendance steadily increasing with the advancing of interest of the programs offered. On Thursday, the Howard Russell Song Revue presented a delightful offering, chiefly Scottish in character and covering a wide range of sentiment. They also gave a musical prelude at night, introducing Dr. James Shera Montgomery, chaplain of congress, in his lecture, “The New Americanism.”
• July 24, 1973, the Cannelton City Council agreed to re-advertise bids for construction of an addition to the Cannelton Fire Department. Bids were expected Monday, but only one bid was received, and no bid bond came with that, causing Mayor Hargis Hafele to describe it as similar to receiving no bid at all. Originally the cost of the fire station addition was expected to reach about $10,000.
• July 25, Daviess County firefighters early Tuesday battled a blaze that destroyed a fertilizer and chemical plant in Stanley, resulting in estimated damages amounting to $200,000. A one-story building belonging to Stanley Crop Service was destroyed by fire caused by lighting, County Fire Chief Larry Westerfield said. Firefighters fought the blaze for four hours.
• July 26, members of the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to begin building a flatboat to be used in a race against the Henderson chamber that is scheduled to take place August 12. Owensboro Chamber Executive Director Drew Page explained that the first stage of construction will begin in Henderson, where 100-year-old wood will be used. The aged wood, salved from a demolished building, was sought because it is thoroughly dry. The race is planned as a trial run for possible larger races for the state’s sesquicentennial celebration in 1974.
• July 27, a parade through downtown Owensboro and out West 5th Street on August 6 will kick off festivities during the week-long Black Heritage Activity scheduled for Aug. 6-10. The parade will end at the Community Recreation Center with a speech by Owensboro Mayor Waitman Taylor. Exhibits will be staged at the center all week, depicting the roles Blacks have played in Owensboro’s history.
