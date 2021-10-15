Daviess Fiscal Court unanimously approved a grant of up to $100,000 for the Owensboro Museum and Science and History during its regular meeting Thursday.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said there are two youth-oriented areas at the downtown museum located at 122 E. Second St., and the funds will be used to help the museum enhance its Play- Zeum and an adjacent hands-on science exhibit.
“Fiscal Court is going to provide up to $100,000 to do that,” Mattingly said during the meeting. “Each of those projects are about $45,000.”
While the building that houses the Owensboro Museum of Science and History is owned by the city of Owensboro, which has been exploring options to utilize some of the space for redevelopment, Mattingly said that would not affect the two exhibits in question.
“These two displays are portable; they can be moved so if they were installed in a place that had to be given up at a later date then they could be moved into another area,” he said.
Mattingly said the displays will be named in honor of Sally Davenport and her late husband, Sim, who were “great promoters” of the Owensboro Museum and Science and History.
“The Owensboro Museum of Science and History is very grateful to Judge Mattingly and the commissioners for this generous grant,” said Kathy Olson, the museum’s executive director. “It is a wonderful way to honor Sim and Sally Davenport, who have been longtime friends and supporters of the museum.”
In other business, Fiscal Court approved the initial phase of a grant agreement for the 2022 litter program commonly known as “Cash for Trash.”
Created in 2007, Cash for Trash serves a fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations. Approved nonprofits are able to earn money by collecting litter along the roadways.
David Smith, director of legislative services, said the program is funded through a fee collected at the Daviess County landfill.
“Everyone who crosses the scales has to pay a $1.75 state fee and this program comes out of that $1.75.,” Smith said during the meeting.
Smith said that for every ton of trash that is put into the landfill, $1.75 is collected.
“The state collects that money and then they put it in different pots to go back out,” he said.
Smith said that the county will have to wait to be informed by the state of how much money it will receive for the program for the upcoming year before being able to determine how much money each nonprofit can earn per mile of roadway cleaned.
“At this point we don’t know, typically it is somewhere around the $50,000-$60,000 range,” he said. “When we get that figure, then we can calculate how many roads and at what price per mile we are able to give out.”
