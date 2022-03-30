On March 31, 1972, Daviess Fiscal Court voted to create a county parks board to oversee the community’s need for recreation.
At the time, there were no county parks other than Redbud Park, a half-acre park at Redbud Road and Riverside Drive that was created by that neighborhood in 1955 and donated to the county.
This year, as the parks board observes its golden anniversary, the county has 521.572 acres of parks and a parks budget of $1.864 million this year.
The main parks are Yellow Creek Park, Panther Creek Park, Horse Fork Creek Park and the Daviess County Gun Club.
But Ross Leigh, county parks director since 2003, said the parks system also includes small parks in Whitesville and Stanley, a couple of walking trails and the 20.878-acre Little Hurricane Boat Ramp, which the county acquired in 2014.
He has no way of estimating how many people use the parks each year, but with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum bringing up to 25,000 people to Yellow Creek Park for its ROMP festival each June, the number would run into the tens of thousands.
Especially with Christmas at Panther Creek drawing between 30,000 and 40,000 people each winter, tournaments that bring people from across the country and local people who picnic, hike or fish in the lakes.
Leigh said the parks don’t offer camping — except during ROMP — because the county doesn’t want to compete with private campgrounds.
Looking for events like ROMP
“We’re always looking for more events like ROMP for our parks,” Leigh said. “But they don’t have to be that big.”
There’s Fire Safety Day at Panther Creek Park in October and the Corvette Lovers Vette Club car show at Yellow Creek Park in July.
“We want more programming in the parks,” Leigh said. “We’re bringing in professors from Kentucky Wesleyan College to talk about things like identifying wolf spiders. There are so many people in the community who can offer expertise on things.”
It was two years after the parks board was created before the county began working on its first park.
On April 10, 1974, John Stone agreed to sell 59.77 acres behind Thruston Elementary School to Daviess County Fiscal Court for $80,000.
That was the first step toward the creation of Yellow Creek Park, the county’s first park.
On May 20, 1978, Fiscal Court cut a ribbon, officially opening the park.
Six years later, the county added 24.57 acres to the Yellow Creek Park Nature Center at a cost of $55,000.
And it received a grant for $63,958 to develop the Yellow Creek Nature Trail.
In 1987, the county added another 26.419 acres to the nature center at a cost of $55,000.
On March 31, 1988, Fiscal Court approved plans for Panther Creek Park.
It paid $215,000 for 108.56 acres in western Daviess County for the park.
Fifty-four possible names were submitted for the park.
Panther Creek Park
Panther Creek Park was chosen.
It opened on April 20, 1992.
In 2001, what’s now the James Lambert Pioneer Village began with two log cabins being donated to the county.
Two years later, Yellow Creek Park expanded to 152.5 acres when the county bought 33 acres, where ROMP is hosted today, for $128,000.
On July 3, 2003, the county had its first “Family Freedom Fireworks Festival” at Panther Creek Park.
That October, 62 acres were purchased on Fairview Drive for what became Horse Fork Creek Park.
It opened on Sept. 7, 2007.
“Horse Fork was initially conceptualized in the masterplan completed in 2001,” Leigh said. “Judge-Executive Reid Haire at the time took advantage of the current park properties’ availability in 2005, after the masterplan had been finalized, and it was determined that a new soccer facility was desired by the community.”
Today, Horse Fork Creek Park at 3005 Fairview Drive features the largest soccer complex in western Kentucky with nine fields.
It also has a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-certified wetland with an elevated walking trail, as well as a six-acre retention basin.
Daviess Fiscal Court added a spray park, inclusive playground and new restroom facilities between 2019 and 2021.
Christmas at Panther Creek began on Nov. 28, 2003, with nearly 250,000 Christmas lights displayed along the driveways.
In 2009, the county was given nearly 75 acres on Kelly Cemetery Road for Blackford Creek Park, which hasn’t yet been developed.
And on Oct. 4, 2019, the county cut the ribbon on the 73-acre Daviess County Gun Club, which offers trap and sporting clays shooting.
Leigh said there is some talk about changing the name to Pup Creek Gun Club to keep with the theme of naming parks after creeks.
But no decision has been made.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said any decision about new parks or improvements to existing ones will be up to the new court that takes office on Jan. 1.
