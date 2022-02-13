Daviess County Parks & Recreation has been working with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources to get the lakes at Yellow Creek and Panther Creek parks ready for fishing this year.
Ross Leigh, parks director, said it began a few weeks ago with the state killing thousands of gizzard shad that were over-populating the lake at Panther Creek Park.
“There were too many of them for the lake,” he said. “So, the state came in with a chemical called rotenone that kills them.
“There were thousands of them. The state came back the next day and scooped them out.”
The shad were introduced into many lakes as a food source for game fish.
But they multiply faster than they can be eaten.
Leigh said a 2-year-old shad can lay 12,000 eggs, and a 4-year-old can lay up to 380,000.
“They’re a bait fish,” he said. “Most people don’t eat them.”
Leigh said the state workers came back recently and restocked each lake with 750 rainbow trout.
In a few weeks, he said, they’ll be stocking each lake with 900 catfish.
The stocking is part of the state’s Fishing in Neighborhoods program to keep plenty of fish in 45 lakes in or near cities.
Leigh said with grocery prices rising, “Some people are fishing for food. It helps supplement their grocery shopping.”
The county, he said, wants to help them enjoy the experience.
Each lake covers roughly six acres and is 12 feet deep at its deepest point.
The lakes also have plenty of crappie, bluegill and largemouth bass, Leigh said.
Fishing is free, but anglers must have a valid Kentucky fishing license, which costs $23 a year.
People who are 65 and older or disabled can get a license for $12.
People under age 16 don’t need a license, the Fish & Wildlife website says.
Leigh said on June 4-5, the state lets everyone fish without a license.
He said the daily limit on fish in the lakes is five trout or four catfish per person.
