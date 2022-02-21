Daviess County Parks & Recreation is updating its software system this spring to allow people to do more things online.
And at the same time, the new system will allow the parks department to keep track of people who rent picnic shelters and ball fields, as well as those who use the Daviess County Gun Club.
That will allow the department to better market events to people who might be the most interested in them.
“If people want to reserve a picnic shelter, they’ll be able to do it and make payment online at the same time,” Ross Leigh, county parks director, said. “It should be available by April.”
That will save staff and those registering more time.
The CivicRec software has been used by the city parks for several years, Leigh said.
“This will move us into a new century,” he said.
The process will work much faster than it has in the past, he said, and be less trouble for those reserving shelters and ball fields.
Leigh said the system will also be used at the Daviess County Gun Club for payments for such things as shells and targets.
The cash register that’s there now will no longer be used, he said.
“We’ll know how many boxes of shotgun shells were sold over the weekend and things like that,” he said.
That knowledge will help keep track of inventories.
“Everything will be online,” Leigh said. “We’ll be able to track the people who use the system and be able to market directly to them.”
The Owensboro Convention Center, RiverPark Center and Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau also use a system to keep track of people who buy tickets or visit the city and market new events directly to them.
Those people have already shown an interest in events here.
Leigh said, “We realize that some people may not have access to a computer, so we will offer tutorials for them.”
The county has four parks — Yellow Creek, Panther Creek, Horse Fork Creek and the Daviess County Gun Club.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.