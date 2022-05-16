Daviess County parks will be seeing $1.288 million worth of capital projects in the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The budget that Daviess Fiscal Court is expected to approve in June calls for $500,000 in capital repairs and maintenance to parks, $750,000 for replacing lights and poles on fields 4, 5 and 6 at Panther Creek Park and $38,000 for new clay target machines at the Daviess County Gun Club.

The total parks budget has been increased by $505,050 to $2.65 million.

That includes $370,000 more for construction and $192,000 more for maintenance.

There’s a $40,000 decrease in total salaries and a $37,605 decrease in equipment.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly added $25,000 in the budget for programming.

Ross Leigh, parks director, said the programming money will be used to work with groups interested in putting on events in the parks.

Last month, the Daviess County Public Library helped commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Civil War with a Civil War encampment at Yellow Creek Park.

And the Zoology Department of Kentucky Wesleyan College had an “Explorathon” on May 1 with butterfly chromatography, mathematical bubble art, water collection and analysis techniques, aquatic insect stream sampling and “Spidey Senses & Spider Trail-Hunt.”

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro has had two programs — a hootenanny and a “fairy tale trail” — at Yellow Creek Park this spring.

Leigh said, “We’re talking with several groups — the Kentucky Room, KWC and the Lambert Family — about smaller events. We want to help support more activities in the park.

“In December, we’re planning a Pioneer Christmas event in the Pioneer Village at Yellow Creek Park.”

Leigh said upgrading the parks got a big push last year.

“Last spring, we had a walkthrough of the parks, making a list of the things we would replace if we had the money,” he said. “Things like resealing the asphalt at Yellow Creek Park.

“We had $250,000 to do things like replace the scoreboards at Panther Creek Park. Fences always need repairs. We needed hand dryers at the concession stands and riprap around the lakes.”

He said the lights on the ballfields at Panther Creek Park were installed in the early 1990s.

“Our primary goal is safety,” Leigh said. “We’re putting in LED lighting because of cheaper costs for electricity, and you can direct the light where it’s needed most. We don’t want a player hurt because he couldn’t see the ball. We need to maintain standards for the tournaments that come in.”

He said the lights have already been replaced on the other three fields at Panther Creek Park.

And the wooden poles that support the lights are being replaced with metal poles, Leigh said.

The new clay target machines at the gun club, he said, “will throw the targets slower and not as far for people who don’t shoot as often. It gives them a better chance of hitting the targets. We want to appeal to them as well as those who shoot regularly.”

The county has 521.57 acres of parks at Yellow Creek Park, Panther Creek Park, Horse Fork Creek Park and the Daviess County Gun Club.

Yellow Creek Park, the oldest, opened in 1978.

Panther Creek Park opened in 1992.

Horse Fork Creek Park opened in 2007.

And the gun club opened in 2019.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com