In late 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic closed public schools statewide, Daviess Fiscal Court created free Wi-Fi hotspots at seven volunteer fire departments.
For people without reliable internet service, those hotspots allowed students to download and turn in virtual homework assignments from the fire station parking lots. The Wi-Fi hotspots have been online ever since.
But, with a high-speed internet service being constructed across the county, the hotspots at the fire stations are scheduled to be phased out.
“The prior court acted pretty quickly and provided something for the residents that did not have reliable internet at home,” said David Smith, director of legislative services for Fiscal Court.
The county’s goal was to provide the service to folks who had no other option, Smith said.
The new system is being built by Kenergy and Conexon, which is creating a rural broadband network through Kenergy’s service area. Fiscal Court is allocating $10 million to the project and is paying Conexion whenever the company meets certain installation milestones.The hotspot sign at the Utica Fire Station has been removed because the new Wi-Fi service is already available through Kenergy substations in the Utica area.
The other hotspots will be taken out of service as the Wi-Fi system expands. The plan is to have the system available across all of Daviess County by 2024, officials said previously.
The hotspots will be taken down once Kenergy’s system becomes “widely available” in the area of a station, Smith said.
Once removed, the hotspot infrastructure will be made available to Daviess County Emergency Management for setting up Wi-Fi coverage during events, such as missing person searches in areas where all search and rescue members do not have access to Wi-Fi.
“They now become hotspots we can deploy in search and rescue,” Smith said. “This is something that is going to have a lasting impact.”
Smith said, for example, EMA can use the hotspots to connect with AT&T wireless services, so search and rescue teams that don’t have AT&T phone service will be able to connect to the internet.
The hotspots could also be used to expand Wi-Fi in other areas, Smith said.
“They may even be redeployed,” he said. “We may decide to redeploy it and have Wi-Fi at a park.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
