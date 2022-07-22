Daviess Fiscal Court is moving forward with drawing up plans to create an amphitheater and stage at Yellow Creek Park that could be used for the ROMP bluegrass festival as well as other concerts, plays and similar events.
The court considered that action in 2014, but suggestions made at a public hearing that year made the idea too expensive, County Commissioner George Wathen said Thursday.
That stage would have doubled as a picnic shelter, and ROMP officials at the time said it wouldn’t work for them.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he wants the staff at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum involved in the planning from the beginning this time.
But three members of the current court — Mattingly, Wathen and Mike Koger — are leaving government on Jan. 1.
And Commissioner Charlie Castlen faces a challenge from Democrat Bruce Kunze in the race for judge-executive in November.
Mattingly said the current court will gather the information and plans for the work and leave it up to the next court to decide whether to do the work.
He and Wathen also proposed that the maintenance buildings at the front of the park be moved to the back and the four ball fields be reconfigured into a cloverleaf shape with the home plates backing up to each other and more space for pickleball courts be found.
Mattingly said dozer work will be needed to make the natural amphitheater at the park — where ROMP is held — even better for spectators.
He said a lot of people from Owensboro go to Beaver Dam for concerts in that amphitheater and would like one here.
Mattingly said he believes the county has enough money to pay for the project without borrowing any.
He said Daviess County doesn’t now have an outdoor venue for concerts, plays and other activities.
Mattingly said the stage needs to be “first-class to attract first-class acts.”
• In 2015, Mattingly lobbied hard for House Bill 202, which allows the county to spend reserve funds from its hotel room tax on more tourism projects.
Previously, the reserve funds could only be used to pay debt on bonds issued for tourism projects.
Thursday, he said the county will soon distribute the excess funds collected in the past two years.
Mattingly said only six arts organizations, all located in the downtown area, qualify.
They will be sent letters asking them to submit proposals for projects to be funded, and the county will choose winners in October.
Mattingly said he didn’t know yet how much money will be available, but he said he thought it would be “a substantial sum.”
• In other business, the court renewed Owensboro Community & Technical College’s lease on four acres of the 28 the county owns at Foors Lane and U.S. 231.
The property was originally to be used for a second building on the Western Kentucky University-Owensboro campus.
But Western never built the building.
So, the county leases the land to OCTC for its agriculture program, and students grow crops on it.
In return for the lease, the college maintains all 28 acres.
