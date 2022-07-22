Daviess Fiscal Court is moving forward with drawing up plans to create an amphitheater and stage at Yellow Creek Park that could be used for the ROMP bluegrass festival as well as other concerts, plays and similar events.

The court considered that action in 2014, but suggestions made at a public hearing that year made the idea too expensive, County Commissioner George Wathen said Thursday.

270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

