The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is preparing for the upcoming November election cycle while awaiting the final approval for Kentucky’s 2020 general election voting plans.
On Tuesday, the Kentucky State Board of Elections was supposed to make a final vote on the plans proposed by Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Ryan Adams last Friday, but have postponed the final decision to Thursday, said Richard House, chief deputy clerk.
“That delay has delayed everything for us,” he said. “We are in limbo right now. It is dangerous to assume anything, especially right now, but we assume that they are going to pass the plan, but until they do, we can’t do anything.”
Barring any last-minute changes on the part of state officials and the state board of elections, the plan will allow Kentuckians concerned about COVID-19 to request a ballot through mail via a “streamlined” online portal slated to start on Friday. The portal will remain open through Oct. 9 and Kentuckians can continue to request mail-in ballots after Oct. 9 through traditional means.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received no later than Nov. 6.
Beginning on Oct. 13, each county across the state will have an in-person voting location designated and available Monday through Saturday with anyone being allowed to vote early for any reason. For those concerned about mailing in their ballot, drop boxes will also be available. In Daviess County, the drop-box will be available at the Daviess County Courthouse, which will also house the early in-person voting, for now, said House.
“We may move the early voting location from the courthouse because the parking is horrible down here,” he said. “The early polling place will be open Monday through Friday during regular hours and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are also looking at various super sites for election day, very much like we did for the primaries. We are hoping to have more sites than we did in the primaries, but we don’t know that number as of now.”
The hope is that people will take advantage of the early voting system, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“We encouraging those that are choosing to vote by mail to get their ballots in as quickly as possible,” he said. “We do not want our clerks to be inundated after the election. We encourage them to come in and use the voting machine or if they don’t feel comfortable mailing the ballot in, to drop it off here at the courthouse dropbox. From what I understand there are some tweaks being made to the state plan, but they can’t wait too long because we are waiting to get things in place.”
For those concerned over the national sparring match regarding the United States Postal Service and the fate of mail-in voting, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced on Tuesday that he would reverse recent “cost-cutting” {span}changes that critics claim would hamper mail-in voting, which was welcome news, said House.
”We worked really well with the postal service during the primary elections,” he said. “They worked with us to streamline the process and it was a positive and efficient experience. We sincerely hope that nothing will change. We only had a handful of ballots come back undeliverable and out of 16,000, that is pretty good. Overall, the process went well for us and we don’t anticipate any changes in the November elections.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
