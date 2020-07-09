Daviess Fiscal Court will hear first reading of an ordinance to add the Meadow Lands Elementary School zone to the county’s established speed limits statute.
Ordinance 8-2020 will amend KOC 530.13 (2015) that establishes the official speed limits for roads located within Daviess County. The first reading will take place during the court’s regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday and is something that comes up every few years, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said.
“We do this every so often,” he said. “The last time was in 2015. The ordinance states that Daviess County is authorized to establish speed limits on our county roads. This ordinance allows us to set speeds for our alleys, county roads, business districts, residential districts and internal subdivision streets. Any changes or additions require an ordinance, which requires two readings, a vote and publication.”
The ordinance, which is in line with Kentucky statutes, lays out the respective limits for each district. In Daviess County, the speed limit is 55 miles per hour on county roads, 35 mph in residential or business districts, 25 mph on internal subdivision streets, and 15 mph for alleyways. While the Meadow Lands School zone is clearly marked, it is still important to have it in the ordinance, county engineer Mark Brasher said.
“All I will be presenting at the meeting is the addition of the school zone,” he said. “Everything else was in place prior to the ordinance. The statute itself is important because it puts everyone on an equal footing and knows the proper speed limit depending on where they find themselves. For instance, say someone is in Deer Valley, and say someone (else) stole the (speed limit) sign, and (the first person is) going over the speed limit for a residential (area). They can still get a ticket regardless of whether the sign is there or not. This provides a framework for drivers so that they can maintain appropriate speeds.”
