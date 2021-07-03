The replacement of the county’s outdated radio communications system is underway with some of the work already completed at the Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatch center.
Currently, officials are in talks to place radio equipment in certain areas of the county. The plan is to have the system in place and ready for testing by the beginning of the year.
Last summer, county officials contracted with Motorola for the company to build a digital radio system to replace the outdated VHF radio system the county has used for decades.
The old system suffered from atmospheric interference and dead areas that sometimes meant deputies or firefighters on their portable radios couldn’t communicate with dispatch. A study of the system found that much of the equipment was obsolete and was no longer supported by the vendors.
City-county 911 Director Paul Nave said Friday that part of the project included upgrading equipment in the dispatch center, which is at the Owensboro Police Department. The work at the dispatch center on the project was completed at the end of June, Nave said.
Equipment has to be installed at three locations in the county to provide coverage to the west, east and southern portions.
The system is expected to provide 98% radio coverage in the county for vehicle radios, along with 93.4% coverage for responders’ portable radios outdoors. Indoors, responders on portable radios anticipate 86.5% radio coverage.
“The goal is to have everything up and going by late December to early January,” Nave said. Once the equipment is installed and online, two sets of tests will be conducted, the first in the winter and the second in the spring when leaves are on the trees.
The tests will be “to make sure we are actually covered” at the percentages stipulated in the agreement, Nave said. The cost of the project is not to exceed $6.009 million.
“This is something we can’t take lightly,” Nave said. “It’s a huge investment.”
Jordan Johnson, purchasing director for Daviess Fiscal Court, said negotiations are underway with property owners to place transmission equipment.
“We are negotiating contracts for two of those, and are exploring an alternative to one,” Johnson said Friday. An alternative would be to construct a tower for the equipment on another site.
All of the gear is ready and Fiscal Court has purchased portable radios that responders will need to use the digital radio system, Johnson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.