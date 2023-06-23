Daviess Fiscal Court voted Thursday to increase landfill rates at the beginning of next year.
County Treasurer Jordan Johnson said rates have remained the same for more than a decade, but will increase by a minimum of $2 at the transfer station and landfill.
“This is a six-month notice; it’s not effective until Jan. 1, 2024,” Johnson said.
According to the new fee schedule, the transfer station will see an increase of $6.50 per ton for trash, from $30.50 to $37.00, and an increase of $9.50 per ton for construction and demolition debris, from $30.50 to $40.
The landfill will see an increase of $4.50 per ton for trash, from $25.50 to $30, and $3.50 per ton for construction and demolition debris, from $19.50 to $23.
Johnson said the county’s finance staff performs an annual five-year projection of the solid waste operating fund to evaluate how the current rate schedule will adequately sustain the transfer station and landfill operations.
“We were pseudo aware of it last year, but it became more pertinent this year,” Johnson said. “We will not be able to cover those fund operations for the next three to four years without incurring debt.”
Johnson said to avoid the forecasted debt, the rate schedule had to be increased.
He added that the county was able to avoid raising rates more often because of extra revenue beyond typical municipal waste.
For example, more out-of-county contracts and the OMU fly ash agreement from 2016 to 2020 helped generate more revenue without creating much of an expense to the landfill.
“There is an economy of scale present at the landfill — and somewhat at the transfer station,” Johnson said. “Because we’re getting more material, that doesn’t mean we necessarily have to hire more people or buy more equipment.”
Another reason for the fee increase is to allow raises for the truck drivers who haul the trash from the transfer station to the landfill.
Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said he wanted to ensure the increase was enough so that another one would not have to be done for at least five years.
“We have been short on CDL drivers; we’ve offered jobs to currently employed CDL drivers, and then their bosses come back and bump them up, then they don’t accept our offer,” Castlen said. “Our pay scale is low compared to the nongovernment sector. So we’re having to make that adjustment.”
Although county-owned, the landfill and the transfer station operate as separate enterprises from other budgeted items, receiving no taxpayer funds from Fiscal Court.
“We did a study, within a 50- to a 100-mile radius of all (trash) operations around us, and we are extremely less expensive as far as our gate rates are concerned,” Johnson said. “And even after the adjustment, we’ll still be the least expensive operation within 50 miles.”
Castlen said he would’ve been fine with going longer than 12 years to raise rates if it could’ve been avoided.
“We’re doing this out of need and not to pad our coffers,” Castlen said.
