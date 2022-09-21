Daviess County election officials have finalized plans for the November election, which has several local and state races on the ballot.
In addition to multiple offices in city and county government, voters will also elect state representatives, including in Owensboro’s 13th District, and will vote on a constitutional amendment that state officials expect will increase voter turnout.
The county’s plan, which was approved by the State Board of Elections, calls for the county to not use precincts. Instead, the county will again have voting centers.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said there will be 12 voting centers. Any voter can vote at any center, regardless of where they live in the county.
McCarty said elections officials initially considered having fewer than 12 voting centers, but the state board of elections recommended having at least nine centers and as many as 15.
A constitutional amendment on the ballot would, if approved, eliminate any perceived right to abortion in the constitution, or any funding for abortions.
State legislators passed their abortion bill, but a constitutional amendment also requires a public vote.
State Board of Elections officials recommended Daviess County have more voting centers than local officials anticipated, due to higher expected turnout due to the constitutional amendment, McCarty said.
Elections usually have lower turnout in nonpresidential years. But McCarty said the constitutional amendment could be a big draw to the polls.
“But with the decision on the ballot, they (state election officials) thought more people would vote,” McCarty said.
Voting centers will be at: Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road; Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.; Audubon Elementary, 300 Worthington Road; Legacy Church, 5333 Frederica St.; Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Kentucky 144; St. Martin Catholic Church, 5856 Kentucky 81; Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231; St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 7232 Kentucky 56; Whitesville Baptist Church, 10167 Kentucky 54 and Utica Fire Department, 146 Kentucky 140.
The voting centers are easier for election workers, because there are few locations where issues can arise, McCarty said.
“Having voting centers is much easier to manage than having 52 precincts,” she said. “You don’t have employees running all over the county all day long, and voters don’t have to worry about what precinct they are in.”
An important election deadline is not far away. The last day to register to vote for the November election is Tuesday, October 11. People can register to vote online at www.govoteky.com, which is run by the Secretary of State’s office.
Absentee voting will only be allowed for people with valid excuses, such as being out of town on Election Day. The online portal to request an absentee ballot is also at govoteky.com. The portal will launch Saturday, September 24, with the last day to request an absentee ballot October 25.
There will be three days of early voting this year, on November 3-5 at Owensboro Christian Church. Any registered voter can vote early on those days. Early voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
McCarty said the county has enough poll workers for the November election and is hoping for a high turnout.
The election is a big event for Daviess County, with voters picking the next Owensboro City Commission, one new county commissioner, a new judge-executive and several judges. In the race for 13th District state representative, voters will decide who represents the city and portions of eastern Daviess County for the next two years.
“People need to come and vote,” McCarty said.
