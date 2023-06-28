Daviess County will receive $100,000 from the Kentucky Agriculture Development Fund, appropriated for the Green River Area Beef Improvement Group as part of the County Agricultural Investment Program.
Rep. Suzanne Miles said the announcement was shared with legislators at the monthly meeting of the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee.
According to a press release sent by the Kentucky House of Representatives, the program provides financial assistance for agricultural producers to improve and diversify current operations in a wide variety of investment areas.
The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement fund was established as a result of an accord that was reached in 1998 between four major tobacco product manufacturers and 46 states.
