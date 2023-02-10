Daviess County has been chosen to receive $35,745 to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs (EFSP) in the county through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
According to a press release from United Way of the Ohio Valley, the funds are for agencies that are private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government that are eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
Additionally, a private voluntary organization must have a voluntary board, must have a DUNS (data universal numbering system) number and must certify that the organization is not debarred or suspended from federal funds.
A local EFSP board will determine how the funds will be awarded to local agencies that provide emergency food and shelter in the community.
Rose Johnson, UWOV office manager, said the funds the county receives, which are received annually, is based on the unemployment rate — with $26,000 to $36,000 being the “typical” amount the county receives to allocate to organizations.
Organizations that applied for the funding in previous years have included the Daniel Pitino Shelter, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, The Salvation Army, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Western Kentucky, the Help Office of Owensboro and more.
“We’re always grateful for these funds, no matter how large or how small,” Johnson said, “because I think we all know every penny we can funnel out there for those in need — it’s a hand-up, and hopefully they’ll have a better day because of it.”
The funds also cover rent and utilities for qualified organizations, along with emergency food and shelter, Johnson said.
“The emergency food and shelter program is a pretty simplified process for our agencies who apply for the funds,” she said. “These are dollars that they don’t expect to get and wouldn’t get on a normal basis if they were not affiliated or know about United Way; however, we might get some other non-partner agencies … so it gives everyone the opportunity to apply for the funds.
“These are always extra little funds that they can put in their written utility budget, the homeless shelters can serve more people in the facility while they are eligible for the funds.”
Johnson, who has been with UWOV for 28 years, said it “just makes our day” when the organization can help others.
“It has meant the world to us because we have so many excellent nonprofits in this area, and they’re all vying for the same pot of money,” she said.
Additionally, Johnson has been able to see and hear how the funds have been able to impact lives while having the chance to refer someone that needs services in the right direction.
“It warms my heart when I can truly say to someone, ‘You can go to The Salvation Army (since) we just funded them for rent and utilities,’ ” she said. “For the first six months of this emergency food and shelter program, once those funds start coming through, it’s an awesome feeling to be able to give them one (phone) number and say, ‘Hey, they have funds. They’ll be able to help you with your rent and utilities’ or ‘Hey, St. (Benedict’s) has two extra beds because of these dollars; there should be a bed for you tonight.’ ”
Any public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for the funding can contact Johnson at 270-684-0668 or email rjohnson@uwov.org to request an application.
Applications must be received by mail to United Way of the Ohio Valley, P.O. Box 705, Owensboro, KY 42302-0705 or email to rjohnson@uwov.org before 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
