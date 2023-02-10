Daviess County has been chosen to receive $35,745 to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs (EFSP) in the county through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to a press release from United Way of the Ohio Valley, the funds are for agencies that are private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government that are eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.