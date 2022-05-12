As of Monday, May 9, McLean County had five new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

There have been a total of 54 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 7.8, putting the county in the green, or low, zone.

Statewide, there have been 3,957 new cases reported for last week as of Monday, totaling 1,333,077 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

There have been a total of 15,734 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 11.95 per 100,000 population.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart, 117 counties were in the green zone as of May 6, while Henderson, McCracken and Union counties were in the yellow, or medium, zone.

During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear shared that the number of cases “went up a tiny bit” and mentioned that the commonwealth “might be in a plateau” considering the prior week saw a decrease.

The positivity rate was “continuing to tick up” according to Beshear, which was at 5.67%, but that hospitalization and intensive care unit (ICU) census rates were reported to be lower than what they were in summer 2021 and that the use of ventilators in the lowest it’s been since the start of the pandemic.

“We are rapidly … approaching what I hope is the day where we will have nobody in the ICU for COVID,” Beshear said.

Beshear said that the number of people receiving their vaccinations has been smaller than they have been typically throughout the pandemic, but said that Kentuckians are still choosing to get their “first shot of hope” every day.

As of Thursday, 2,919,805 people were vaccinated; which is 65% of all residents in the commonwealth, with 77% of the total being those 18 years and older.

Beshear said that the residents in the 65-74 age range saw a rise up to 98% of that population being vaccinated, 1% higher than the previous week.

“...You’re pretty safe from where the virus is right now if you’re fully vaccinated and boosted,” Beshear said. “If you’re unvaccinated, this virus can still be very difficult on your health.”

At the conclusion of the update, Beshear was questioned about a possible concern for a surge in cases in the summer due to the positivity rate slowly rising up, which Beshear did not believe there was any reason to worry but did advise a particular demographic to take additional precautions.

“I think it really depends on how much cases and positivity have decoupled from hospitalizations and ICUs and other numbers,” Beshear said. “In other words, if a surge is concerning, I think it depends on the severity of it. Right now, we don’t see an uptick or any significant uptick in our hospitalization numbers. ...I don’t have cause for concern at this time and I don’t think individuals that have been vaccinated and boosted should have cause for concern. I do think that our seniors out there ...ought to really consider that extra booster (and) ought to talk to their doctors about it.”

Beshear also said that he believes people will also use their caution if things do change.

“...People now can watch the numbers and you will see if they go up significantly, people will put on a mask to protect themselves,” Beshear said.