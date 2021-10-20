Daviess Fiscal Court has received multiple responses to proposal requests the county sent out to provide fiber internet to every residence outside the Owensboro Municipal Utilities service area.
“I am thinking that we may have had five proposals,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said. “We are going to review the five proposals that we have and we may accept one of them and then again, we may reject all five.”
Mattingly said it should take the county between three and four weeks to review the broadband proposals, and he hopes to have a work session scheduled in Fiscal Court for sometime in January.
“I think COVID-19 made the lack of affordable broadband apparent,” he said. “That is why the county is trying to get on top of the game and move forward with something.”
Mattingly said during a September Fiscal Court meeting that broadband internet is one of the acceptable uses for the $19.7 million in federal funding the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
To date, county officials have been hesitant to say how they would like to see the ARPA funds allocated because final guidelines from the Treasury Department have yet to be established.
Mattingly said there are multiple reasons why Daviess County residents should have access to reliable broadband service, including telehealth, remote work as well as the needs of students.
In August, Daviess County published a public survey on its website, asking county residents how they would like to the ARPA funds utilized.
According to the results from the survey, 92 respondents (46.7%) reported they would like to see ARPA funds spent on infrastructure.
Mattingly said during an August Fiscal Court meeting that the county was beginning to fall behind other counties in Kentucky, which had already issued requests for broadband internet proposals.
