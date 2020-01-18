At the Daviess County Complete Count Committee meeting Friday, Chris Gutierrez, director of Hispanic Ministries for the Diocese of Owensboro, made a passionate plea.
"If we are about building trust in Daviess County, this is a moment to take a stand," Gutierrez told the CCC.
He was referring to Senate Bill 1, which is working its way through the Kentucky legislature.
Gutierrez said the bill basically deputizes nearly all public employees to assist U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly called ICE, in detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants.
Sponsors are fast-tracking this bill, he said.
When it comes to counting documented and undocumented immigrants — as required by the upcoming U.S. Census — SB 1 creates even more distrust among the immigrant population, Gutierrez warned. For the past year, the local census committee has focused much of its attention on counting the immigrant population, which is an undercounted community because of its fear of government-related activities.
As the proposed bill reads, it would prohibit law enforcement and other public agencies from practicing "any sanctuary policy" and would require nearly all public employees to "support the enforcement of federal immigration law."
SB 1 frightens the local Hispanic community, Gutierrez said. He and his co-workers have fielded many calls from regional immigrants since SB 1 was introduced in the Senate on Jan. 7. They fear their families will be torn apart.
"(SB 1) goes to the heart of building trust," he said.
Trust in the government is down across the board, Chad Gesser, sociology professor at Owensboro Community & Technical College, told fellow committee members at a CCC meeting on June 27, 2019. He referred to a Pew Research Center study, which showed the American public's trust in government was at its lowest point since first being charted in 1958.
Refugees and undocumented residents don't trust the U.S. Census Bureau's promise to keep data confidential from other federal agencies. Undocumented residents fear that information could be used to deport them.
For each person who is not counted in the upcoming census, Daviess County will lose at least $2,000 in federal funding per year during the next decade, so counting documented and undocumented residents has financial consequences.
"Are we about integrating the community or about shoving (immigrants) further into the shadows?" Gutierrez asked members of the CCC.
Friday was the last time for the full committee to meet before the census.
In March, residents will receive an invitation to respond to the U.S. Census by mail, phone or online. This is the first time in the history of the census residents can fill out the questionnaire online.
Census day is April 1.
Those who don't fill out the survey will receive reminder postcards, letters and surveys through April 27. After that, a census employee will visit every home that hasn't responded.
The local census committee has set a goal of 90% of Daviess County residents completing the census form without requiring visits. During the last census, the county had an 82% self-response rate.
"We want to maximize the number of people who respond early on," said Keith Sanders, CCC chairman.
