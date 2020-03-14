Daviess County Fire Department’s newly assembled Advanced Large Incident Response Team (ALIRT) had its first test on Tuesday and passed with flying colors, said Assistant Daviess County Fire Chief Shaun Blandford.
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Daviess County and East Daviess County fire departments along with St. Joseph and Airport-Sorgho volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the 9000 block of Curdsville-Deleware Road for a possible lightning strike at a residence.
Responders arrived to find smoke filling the residence with the fire being located under the floor of the living room.
The Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the Daviess County ALIRT Team, were also called in to assist. Firefighters were on scene for three hours and 10 minutes with no injury and only damage to the residence, said Blandford.
In all, 20 of the 31 members of ALIRT arrived to support those departments that responded to the two-alarm fire first, he said.
“In their first run, it was a great response and they showed up ready to work,” he said. “They arrived on scene right on time when the initial guys were tired. They came right in and were fresh and ready to take on the task. It was a huge success.”
The department began planning the team in the late fall of 2019, he said.
“We have been watching the number of volunteer firefighters dwindle nationwide,” he said. “We wanted to be proactive and we realized that we have the talent, drive and the people that want to do the job. The difference is they are spread across the counties. We compiled the team of those interested in helping neighboring departments.”
The team officially began on Jan. 1 with the purpose of providing relief, extinguishment, salvage and overhaul, he said.
“Their capacity and focus are to relieve the fighters that make the initial attack,” he said. “The department that is closest has the initial attack, but as those guys come out, these guys are showing up and fresh and ready to go in. It really comes into play when it is 80 or 90 degrees; it takes a lot more out of us when it is hot. The whole purpose is to reduce fatigue and injury. They do all aspects of fire event operations.”
The team is made up of at least one member of every volunteer station in Daviess County and is a benefit to firefighters and the overall safety of the community, he said.
“What is great about the team is that it allows us to only take a few members out of a fire station as opposed to emptying a whole station during an event,” he said. “Instead, we are pulling members from every department to make the run. It is important for people to know the design is to ensure that there are always members present and ready. It is also a benefit to those of our guys working at smaller stations that may only have one or two structure fires a year. It is hard to get young guys who have done all that training excited, and now, they increase their numbers dramatically allowing them to gain more experience.”
