Daviess Fiscal Court is preparing for its second public forum regarding the county’s proposed LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance, more commonly known as the fairness ordinance.
County officials agreed to conduct two forums — the first took place on Jan. 30 and the second is scheduled for Monday — to give residents an opportunity to voice opinions on whether the county should approve the proposed ordinance.
State and federal civil rights legislation offers protection from discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability and familial status. People in the LGBTQ community do not enjoy the same protections. The proposed ordinance seeks to protect their rights when it comes to jobs, housing and accommodations.
Only Daviess County residents are allowed to speak at the county forums.
The upcoming event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Brescia University’s Taylor Lecture Hall, 717 Frederica St. The public may park in the university’s student-designated parking during this event only.
Taylor Lecture Hall has a back entrance ramp for disabled residents. Accommodations can be arranged by calling the Fiscal Court’s ADA administrator at 270-685-8424.
Residents who want to speak Monday may arrive as early as 6 p.m. to sign in.
Anyone who spoke at the Jan. 30 forum will not be allowed to speak again Monday, providing time for other residents to share their opinions.
Up to 350 people attended the first forum at Owensboro Community & Technical College, county officials reported.
Thirty-eight residents spoke in support of the ordinance. Eighteen voiced opposing opinions, and one person who spoke was undecided.
About six people who favored the proposal signed up to speak, but the forum ended before they had the chance. Those residents will be the first in line to share their opinions Monday.
Because of the large number who asked to speak on Jan. 30, county officials limited mic time to two minutes per person.
“I was pleased with the first (forum),” Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said. “ ... Everyone was respectful and courteous.”
The Rev. John Fowler, who leads Southside Fellowship Church, was the first person to speak Jan. 30.
During a telephone interview Thursday evening, Fowler praised county officials for hosting public forums. Giving everyone a voice is a necessary part of the process, he said.
“It’s the fair thing to do,” Fowler said.
In January, county officials streamed the first forum live on the county’s Facebook page. The video has received 11,000 views, 54 shares and nearly 350 comments.
Monday’s forum will be streamed live so residents can watch from smart phones or computers.
Mattingly plans to run the second forum like the first. There are no plans for a third forum, he said.
“I would encourage anyone who has a comment regarding the ordinance to attend the forum at Brescia as we will not take comments during the first or second reading,” Mattingly said. “Discussion will be limited to the commission and staff.”
County officials said it is possible the first reading of the ordinance could be scheduled on March 3 and the second reading could take place March 19. Fiscal Court meetings begin at 5 p.m. on the second floor of Daviess County Courthouse.
Renee Beasley Jones
