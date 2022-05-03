At 5 p.m. Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court will conduct a public hearing on its plans to apply for a $250,000 grant to complete a hiking-biking trail from Daniels Lane to Yellow Creek Park.

The meeting will be in the Fiscal Court’s meeting room on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse.

Ross Leigh, county parks director, said the 2001 county parks masterplan called for building a trail linking Panther Creek Park in western Daviess County to Yellow Creek Park in eastern Daviess County — a distance of about 17 miles by highway.

Something like that isn’t done overnight, he said.

In October 2012, then-Gov. Steve Beshear announced that Fiscal Court had been approved for a $265,410 federal Transportation Enhancement Funds grant to build the first section of a trail from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to Yellow Creek Park in Thruston.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county has completed part of that trail — a 2,300-foot section from the hospital to the Yellow Creek crossing on Daniels Lane.

“We’re still looking for grants to take it all the way to Yellow Creek Park,” he said earlier.

Leigh said about 1.4 miles of trail still needs to be completed, mostly along the U.S. 60 right of way.

The trail would also go by Reid Road to bring hikers to Reid’s Orchard.

Part of the purpose of trail grants, Leigh said, is to have people hiking and biking rather than driving everywhere.

They could stop at the orchard in the fall and pick apples, get apple slushies or whatever, he said.

Leigh said most of the land the trail will cross over is flat requiring less work than in hilly areas.

But any work on the trail is at least a year away, he said.

The Recreational Trails Program grant has to be reviewed by a state committee and ranked along with other grant requests.

Leigh hopes to hear from the application by fall.

If it is approved, then the county will have to design the trail before construction starts.

If enough money is approved, the county may build a 10-vehicle parking lot near the trail for hikers, Leigh said.

If not, there’s parking at the park and the hospital.

