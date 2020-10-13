With the formal approval of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council, officers of the new Daviess County Public Schools Police Department began work Monday at the district’s two high schools.
With students returning to the classroom, Monday was the first day at work for district police officers Gary Mattingly and Gary Klee. Both are retired Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies and both previously worked as school resource officers.
Klee was a sheriff’s deputy and SRO at Apollo High School before the district decided to create its own police department, and Mattingly was school resource officer at Hancock County High School.
Mattingly and Klee are the first two of several officers the new department will add this year, said Damon Fleming, the district’s director of student services.
“It’s going well,” Fleming said Monday. “We have the two (officers) up and running, and we will soon be posting positions and hiring.
“We would like to have five” officers, Fleming said. “We would like to have them (filled by the end of the year).”
In February, the school district announced plans to create its own police department. Previously, the school district had partnered with the sheriff’s department, paying part of the salaries of two deputies who worked in the schools at SROs.
The county plan calls for one Special Law Enforcement Officer to be assigned at Apollo and one at DCHS, and for one officer to be assigned to each of the county’s three middle schools. The SLEOs at the middle schools will also provide services to the elementary schools.
The district received approval from the Law Enforcement Council to proceed with its plan last week.
“Once you identify who you want to hire, you have to submit a background check” of the candidate to the Law Enforcement Council, Fleming said. The Law Enforcement Council then does its own background check on the candidate.
“We were fortunate with both of these guys,” Fleming said. “They have been with law enforcement for a number of years … and they have both been SROs.”
For now, Klee and Mattingly will also be working with the middle and elementary schools. Meanwhile, city police officers and county sheriff’s deputies will still be involved at the schools, doing walk-throughs and mingling with students and staff, Fleming said.
“This agency is still going to work with the other agencies,” Fleming said. “It’s just going to be another law enforcement agency in our community” working with students, he said. “We have not severed our relationship (with the sheriff’s department) in any way.”
Of the new officers, Fleming said, “the principals are excited they are starting today … We are very happy with the way the model is working, and we are planning to add more” officers.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.