Daviess County Public Schools is moving to hire three additional officers for the school’s police department, with the goal of having the new officers in place by the end of the current school year.
Last year, the district announced plans to create its own police department to handle security at the schools. The plan was approved by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council and the district hired retired sheriff’s deputies Gary Klee and Gary Mattingly, both of whom had worked as school resource officers, as the district’s special law enforcement officers.
Damon Fleming, DCPS director of pupil personnel, said job listings for additional officers were posted Thursday night.
“Our goal is to have five officers,” Fleming said Friday.
Klee and Mattingly are posted at the district’s two high schools. The plan is to post one new officer at each of the county’s three middle schools, where those officers will also each oversee four elementary schools.
“The key is having the right officers,” Fleming said. “Just because someone is a police officer doesn’t mean they will be right for a school.
“We will have (the positions) posted for a few weeks,” Fleming said. “We would like to get them filled by the end of the school year.”
The district is holding school in person four days a week, so the officers would start as soon as they go through the hiring process, which is akin to that used by other law enforcement agencies, Fleming said. “We still have to follow the same hiring standards as OPD and the sheriff’s office.”
Like OPD and the sheriff’s department, the school district’s officers must have Police Officer Professional Standards certification, he said.
“Once we decide to hire someone, we have to submit their paperwork to the (state) Justice Cabinet, and they have to give approval of the hiring.”
The district police department still works with local law enforcement agencies. If there were an incident at one of the schools that required a police response, other agencies would come to the scene along with district officers.
“If there’s a 911 emergency at any of our schools, it would not be just our officers responding,” Fleming said. “If there’s a 911 (call from a school), it’s going to be multiple officers from multiple agencies.
“Eventually, when we get through this COVID (pandemic), we will have agencies training together,” he said.
School officials are pleased with the department, Fleming said.
“We’ve gotten really good feedback from staff and students,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
