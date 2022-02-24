Judge-Executive Curtis Dame is seeking guidance and suggestions regarding improvements for county roads during the upcoming year.
Dame has attempted to reach the public through in-person means, which is required by Kentucky revised statutes, in the past but to no avail.
“We want people to know while I’m here, I value their opinions because we got the county (and) especially the road department in good financial shape to tackle a lot of these issues.”
Dame said that he still plans to hold a forum this year per KRS requirements but is also keen on getting the community’s opinions of where the county stands by putting out a free five-question survey that is accessible to the public.
“I want the opinions because it helps me in the long run to fix problems that might be bottleneck issues …,” Dame said. “And in doing so, it can help us alleviate these long term, quality of life issues.”
The survey, which keeps participants anonymous, asks what part of the county a person lives in by magisterial districts, specific county roads that they believe needs attention, how long someone has lived at their current address, projects near residence regarding roadways, utilities or drainage and a question that ranks each person’s opinion on how to use the county’s remaining special-use coal funds for either infrastructure (water, roads, sewer, rural internet), economic development (business development tools, job creation, business retention), parks and recreation and tourism between one to four.
As of Friday, Dame said that he has received 55 responses out of roughly over 9,000 residents that reside in the county, with most responses coming from people that reside in the eastern part of the county by about 8%.
Dame said that the responses have been able to give him insight on areas that may need to be addressed and noted that he started to see more people participating in the survey after the county received some heavy rainfall events last week, with one person reporting that a certain road has a berm beside a ditch that causes flooding.
Other responses included widening certain entryways and fixing potholes while others have been more specific regarding the need for culverts and other materials, which helps Dame feel that the survey is serving its purpose.
“...People realize that we’re trying to solve the problems,” Dame said.
Once Dame receives new responses, he sends the results to the road department so they are made aware of the resident’s concerns.
Dame notes that his inquiry and survey are only to address county roads and that he is not seeking suggestions regarding city streets, state highways or apartment areas.
When asking people how long they have resided at their current address and area, Dame notes that 29% of respondents claimed to have lived at their residences between a period of 10 to 25 years.
“The reason why that’s important is I just want to know if these are people are coming in that are looking at it (through) a lens of moving from somewhere else and these are issues that maybe are newer,” Dame said. “I can take those responses and break them out and correlate them based on that response.”
Projects that Dame mentioned that residents were seeking improvements on included paving (58%), road grading for gravel roads (9%) along with mowing and tree trimming while 16 respondents chose other and put type out their personal responses.
As of Friday, Dame reported that 67% of respondents chose to use the special-use coal funds for infrastructure needs, which Dame said is in line with the county assessment that was conducted by Community & Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky through the University of Kentucky in October regarding economic competitiveness, economic development projects, workforce growth and economic, physical and social characteristics.
“The survey has been very helpful because, especially on the question of what road (they) on (shows us) what we need to look at,” Dame said.
Dame said that the county is actively working on projects, such as using $50,000 of emergency funds awarded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to replace a bridge on Stringer Road in Sacramento and are currently working with the Kentucky Soybean Board regarding “innovative bridge projects.”
Some areas of concern that Dame personally observes is the size of the roads and draining, especially after heavy rainfalls even though the latter concerns both the county and state.
“If you want to talk about the true long-term problem is that with us being a heavy ag county, our roads are too small for the trucks and the equipment that travel on them,” Dame said. “...The issues that I see long-term are the width of the roads and drainage, because … we haven’t been able to maintain the drainage work we need to.”
With these potential projects, Dame said his goal is to spend between 2 to 8% more in order to do “meaningful structural upgrades.”
“...If it’s a county road, we’re going to do that if we have the funds to do it,” Dame said. “But let’s fix it right the first time (so) we don’t have to come back and do it again.”
The survey to submit comments and recommendations for future road projects can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/CountyRoadNeeds.
For more information or questions, contact the Judge-Executive’s office at 270-273-3213.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.