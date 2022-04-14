McLean County is currently offering its annual “Trash for Cash” program to county non-profit organizations.
The program is a state initiative where county and city governments across Kentucky can utilize the state’s litter abatement grant funding through the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Department for Environmental Protection to pay non-profit organizations for each mile of roadway they clean.
Participating groups can earn up to $100 per mile for both sides of the roadway and there is no limit to how many miles a group cleans or how many times a group can volunteer, as long as funding is available.
Shelley Wood, the county’s solid waste and recycling coordinator, said the county received $21,806.73 to spend on the program this year.
“I think (this program) has been really successful and I think it’s gaining momentum every year,” Wood said. “Of course, COVID kind of hurt us a little bit.”
Last year, Wood said eight groups participated and cleaned 155 miles and 255 trash bags were collected.
In the past, Wood said that the county has hired individuals or students to work through the summer but mentioned that this would require one of the staff members to monitor and supervise them rather than working on summer projects around the county such as mowing, paving roads and other vital tasks.
Typically, Wood said that the groups that volunteer their time range from community churches and youth groups, organizations like the Knights of Columbus Assembly #2074, God’s House of Hope in Island, McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center in Calhoun and the county 4-H program.
Wood asks each participating group to submit a list of the roads they would like to clean up in order to be assigned accordingly, as roads can only be worked on once during the grant period.
The county provides supplies to each group such as gloves, safety vests, litter pick up sticks and bags for the clean up, while the bags are to be dropped off at the county’s transfer site upon finishing their respective clean ups.
Wood said they will also offer standing litter crew road signs to help warn drivers on the road, a magnetic flashing light to put on top of their respective vehicles and buckets to pick up pieces of glass.
Safety is to also play a role in the clean up itself.
“We encourage them not to pick up anything that looks like drug paraphernalia,” Wood said. “...We don’t want anybody to get hurt …. If they do find something like that, we ask them to contact the sheriff’s office and let them handle those types of things.”
Wood notes that the program is beneficial in a number of ways.
“...It helps the groups,” Wood said. “Last year, some of them made several thousand dollars, and some of them use it for different things … like a mission trip (or) help a family …. It helps us, it helps the groups, it gets the county roads cleaned up ….”
If funds are leftover, Wood said the county can use a percentage of the money to restock supplies for next year such as trash bags, reflective vests, pick up sticks and gloves, along with using the funds for advertisements before being refunded back to the state.
Wood also has had each participating group in previous years write letters to talk about their experiences with the program, what they learned in the process and what they plan to do with the funds they earned.
“I think it helps them get a different perspective,” Wood said. “...I think it’s really helped some of the young people see (the impact).”
The program will continue until the end of November.
Groups interested in participating in the “Trash for Cash” program can contact Wood at 270-273-5307.
