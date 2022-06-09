As of Monday, June 6, McLean County had 13 new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There have been a total of 54 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 20.2.
Statewide, there have been 9,761 new cases reported for last week as of Monday, totaling 1,364,548 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There have been a total of 16,004 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 23.97 per 100,000 population and a positivity rate of 12.42%.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart on Friday, 92 counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID, while 21 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and spread and 7 counties were in the red zone, or high amount of cases and spread.
During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear referred to the COVID update as a “mixed bag” — pointing out that while many of the counties are in the green zone, there were still red zones present more than what has been in seen in sometime, with McCracken County remaining in the red zone for more than one week.
“...There’s more COVID than there was a month ago,” he said.
Beshear shared that the state’s and the nation’s rate of new cases are happening slowly and decreasing but that the positivity rate has been increasing.
Despite the presence of more cases, Beshear said that the virus was “proportional any more to significant illness amongst people who get it” and that hospitalizations were seeing a downward trend which he attributes to vaccinations, the new variants not being as deadly and because the public are aware of how to protect themselves and others from the virus.
“One of the best things (and) best indicators — and we hope it’s an indicator of the future but certainly the present — in this pandemic that we can tell you is that cases are no longer directly proportional to hospitalization,” Beshear said. “That is really important. We’ve waited a long time for this day to happen.”
Both intensive-care unit stays and use of ventilators were also staying low.
“This is the safest that we have been in this pandemic since it hit,” Beshear said.
Still, Beshear said Kentuckians should watch the COVID numbers and should make the decisions for their health and safety and consider getting vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t done so.
“The difference in what we see from how sick people get is still directly related to some degree ... to whether you have been fully vaccinated and whether you’ve been boosted,” Beshear said.
During the conclusion of the Team Kentucky update, Beshear answered a question regarding his thoughts and impressions on how residents have been reacting to the pandemic currently.
“I’m not sure I’ll ever be fully satisfied until we are past the pandemic,” Beshear said. “While I believe that it is moving towards endemic, it’s still — in the very least — causing significant disruption. …This is probably the natural path that we have increased the time table more significantly through vaccinations and other means that we took to move it towards being fully endemic.”
