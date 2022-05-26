As of Monday, May 23, McLean County had six new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

There have been a total of 54 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 9.3.

Statewide, there have been 8,127 new cases reported for last week as of Monday, totaling 1,347,647 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

There have been a total of 15,909 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 23.84 per 100,000 population and a positivity rate of 10.52%.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart on Friday, 87 counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID, while 32 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and spread and McCracken County was the lone county that was in the red zone, or high amount of cases and spread.

During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said that the number of COVID cases and spread of the virus has “increased significantly” with 12 counties being in the yellow zone at the time of the meeting.

“Certainly, this last week (has seen) a real uptick in cases,” Beshear said. “It’s fair to say now that we are no longer leveled off, no longer in a plateau; we are seeing an escalation like it’s being seen across the country.

The positivity rate also reflected the increased, according to Beshear, which was was able to give off an overall trend of the disease’s presence but revealed that hospitalization rates are predicted to see “much smaller” upticks while the intensive care unit (ICU) census remained “the lowest that we have had in the pandemic.”

“In my opinion, ...we should be mindful of what’s going on, we should be cognizant, we should make good decisions to protect ourselves (but) we should not be scared because these numbers ... are staying low, which suggests that whatever we are dealing with now does not cause severe illness, nearly as the level of what we have dealt with before,” Beshear said.

The ventilator census also showed low numbers, which Beshear expressed relief.

“Throughout this journey, this was a really scary chart and we’re really blessed about where it is,” Beshear said.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH), verified Beshear’s COVID briefing but said that evaluating the progress of the virus is different than before.

“It’s true that the number of cases has increased recently and the positivity rate has increased recently, but both have to be interpreted differently now though because people are doing at-home tests, and so we are not getting all those positives; and that’s OK because we’re adjusting to life with COVID (and) not life permanently disrupted by COVID,” Stack said. “...We are at a stage where people need to use information and use tools to be responsible for themselves and for their communities and to take steps to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Stack said, like Beshear, that COVID cases are “not translating in the same proportion to serious or severe illness or death” but still emphasized the seriousness of the virus and advised citizens to still seek out vaccinations and booster shots if possible.

“It’s really important if you haven’t chosen to get vaccinated that you reconsider that and get vaccinated,” Stack said. “It is the safest way to lower your risk and keep yourselves and others around you safe.”

Regarding vaccines, Stack shared the news of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving a single dose of Pfizer vaccine as a booster for children ages 5 to 11 on May 17, that is available to children who have completed their primary vaccine series at least five months prior.

While a vaccine is not offered for children under 5, Stack is optimistic that there will be some development of one during the summer that both Moderna and Pfizer are “actively working on.”

“I know that there are a number of parents who are eagerly waiting for that day ...,” Stack said.