As of Monday, June 13, McLean County had eight new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There have been a total of 54 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 12.4, a decrease of 7.8 from last week’s rate of 20.2.
Statewide, there have been 13,497 new cases reported for last week as of Monday, totaling 1,378,045 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There have been a total of 16,063 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is per 100,000 population and a positivity rate of 24.42.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart on Friday, 74 counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID, while 27 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and spread and 19 counties were in the red zone, or high amount of cases and spread, with 11 of those counties located towards the eastern part of the state.
During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said that the commonwealth reached “another tough milestone.”
“With Monday’s report, we’ve now lost over 16,000 Kentucky lives to COVID,” Beshear said. “(We’ve) had 16,004 children of God (that) will be missed by their communities whose families are still mourning, whether it happened the first day of COVID or is the most recent death.”
Beshear took the time to share his thoughts on the severity of the situation of people losing their lives to the virus and how it affects others.
“Let’s remember that people are still out there hurting and this is a level of grief that we’ve certainly haven’t processed and I don’t think we’ve ever had this amount of grief in this short of a window of time,” he said. “Everybody’s who’s feeling it — whether you’ve lost somebody close to you or not — don’t be afraid to reach out for help. A pandemic causes significant death, it causes major disruption (and) it challenges everybody’s mental health.”
However, Beshear shared that there are more tools available to help residents to navigate through a little more smoothly and advises Kentuckians to take advantage of resources to practice mental health and self-care management as the state slowly transitions out of the pandemic phase.
“...In terms of the scars that it’s left with us — we’ve got a lot to process,” he said.
While cases have been seeing an increase, Beshear said that there has not been as much of a presence of deaths and serious illness found in prior variants but said that the virus can cause issues such as needing to quarantine and potentially spreading the virus to those more at-risk.
“Make sure you at least take a strong look at the guidance and see if you’re willing to do your part to not only protect yourself, but others around you,” Beshear said.
When referring to the positivity rate, which was 12.41% as of Thursday, Beshear said that cases have been increasing more so than one month ago but pointed out that hospitalizations, intensive-care unit and ventilator rates were not seeing “any significant rise,” with the latter two being the lowest at any time during the pandemic, which he attributes to vaccinations and suggests those who have not received one to consider the option.
“This is wonderful,” Beshear said. “We hope for the rest of the time that we have to deal with COVID, whether that’s living with it in the long term or anything else that would happen, we want to see (the rates) stay this way.”
