The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that the seven-county region has experienced a decrease in new COVID-19 cases after an uptick last week.
Per GRDHD, there were 705 new COVID-19 infections for the week of Aug. 8-14 — a decline of 227 cases from the previous report Aug. 9.
Daviess County reported 347 new cases versus the 463 cases reported on Aug. 9; a decrease of 116 cases.
Despite the drop, the county remains in the red zone, or having “high community levels,” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Kentucky Public Health COVID map.
Cases in Hancock County remained stable according to Tuesday’s report with 23 new cases, while McLean County dropped from 42 new cases to 25.
Ohio County reported 67 new cases, one more than last week.
McLean County continues to be in the red zone, having “high community levels,” while Hancock and Ohio counties are in the yellow zone, having “medium community levels.”
Three COVID-19-related deaths occurred during the reporting period, with one in Daviess County.
The average number of new cases in the district was 101 a day — a drop from the Aug. 9 reported average of 133 new cases.
More from this section
While the decrease in cases could prove promising regarding having hit a peak in terms of a surge, Clay Horton, GRDHD director, said it’s hard to predict if that’s the case.
“We did see a decrease from last week, definitely,” he said. “But looking back over the last several weeks, we’re relatively stable in a high place. It’s tough to say whether the trend has shifted or if we plateaued. We’re going to need a little more time and a little more data to be sure.”
While some of the counties moved from the red to the yellow zones, Horton said most of the counties in the region are “still relatively close to those thresholds” and that the public should still be cautious.
“In terms of community risk, our communities aren’t bound by the geographic border that our counties are; we interact with each other a lot,” he said. “...A word of advice for anywhere in our region, anywhere in the state right now — there’s still a lot of transmission and it still would be prudent to take notice of that and take steps to protect yourself.”
On Thursday, the CDC streamlined some of its COVID-19 guidance to help the public better protect themselves and understand their risk, which includes recommending people wear a “high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day 5” instead of quarantining if exposed to the virus.
Horton said that some of the information may have been misinterpreted.
“What they were attempting to do there is to make the guidance a little easier for the general public to understand, and we’re trying to look at what are the strategies that are going to be most effective and limit the spread within a community,” he said. “They did not say that there’s no difference between people that are vaccinated and unvaccinated. There are differences between those two groups in terms of the risk from … getting infected … and having a severe outcome.”
Horton stressed the benefit of getting vaccinated.
“Just because the CDC streamlined that guidance to take a more pragmatic approach because they were trying to make it easier to understand, that doesn’t mean there’s no benefit in getting vaccinated,” Horton said. “It’s quite the opposite of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.