The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that the seven-county region has experienced a decrease in new COVID-19 cases after an uptick last week.

Per GRDHD, there were 705 new COVID-19 infections for the week of Aug. 8-14 — a decline of 227 cases from the previous report Aug. 9.

