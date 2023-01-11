On Tuesday, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) celebrated its fifth consecutive record-breaking year, with 239 organ donors helping save nearly 600 lives throughout the state — a 23% increase from 2021.
It also marked the most lives saved in any year.
In the Daviess County area, organ donation has proven to be an important initiative.
Shelley Snyder, executive director for Donate Life KY, a partner of KODA, said that more than 2,000 people registered as first-time donors between January and November 2022, which she said stayed “nearly the exact same” as last year’s 2,025.
Snyder said seven organ donors from the county donated a total of 20 organs to be transplanted, which was an increase from three donors and 10 organs in 2021.
More than 58,000 Daviess County residents have registered for organ donation since 2006, ranking No. 21 out of 120 counties in the commonwealth.
Snyder said she’s observed more people — in both the county and the state — becoming more proactive and willing to sign on as a donor in recent years.
“We have seen a huge increase in the number of people registering and that are now registered versus three or five years ago,” she said. “We continue to add about 100,000 names per year to the confidential registry.”
She believes the support comes from people being more educated about the topic and “understanding what this mission means.”
“People hear the stories, they see the stories on social media or the news, or they themselves have been impacted by a loved one waiting on a transplant or a family who they know giving them the gift of life,” she said, “and I think that message carries on.
“I think that in today’s world, we hear more stories and we see more people; and when people are personally impacted by this mission, it’s often what drives people to say ‘yes.’ ”
Snyder said the “No. 1 thing we hear” when educating the public is that people believe they don’t qualify to register to be donors, which isn’t the case.
“People assume that they’re not healthy enough to be a donor or that they’re too old to be an organ donor,” she said. “There’s no age limit or health requirements to join the registry. Everyone can join.”
Snyder said there are a number of ways people can register to become a donor.
“Most people think about it when they get their driver’s license, but people can join online, they can do it when they now renew their car tags online,” she said. “There are various ways you can join the registry.”
Snyder said once someone joins, there is no need to register again.
“You’re just on (the registry) forever, unless you choose to remove your name,” she said. “It’s rare, but it does happen occasionally.”
If interested in being an organ donor, visit registermeky.org.
For more information, visit donatelifeky.org or call 502-581-9511.
