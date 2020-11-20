With all public and private schools across Kentucky going to virtual learning on Monday, students who don’t have a reliable internet connection have to find alternative ways to download assignments and turn in homework.
On Thursday afternoon, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly announced the county’s seven volunteer fire departments are now internet hotspots, where people can connect to the internet while sitting outside the departments in vehicles.
The service is free for anyone to use, Mattingly said. Thursday’s announcement was the culmination of a project that officials with Fiscal Court and Daviess Emergency Management have been working on for months.
“This is a day we have all been waiting for and hoping for,” Mattingly said during a presentation to the media at the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department on Kentucky 1554. Thursday’s launch was “appropriate,” given that Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday ordered all schools statewide to go to virtual learning due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Wi-Fi can be accessed at the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, 159 Kentucky 1554; St. Joseph Volunteer Fire Department, 11011 St. Joseph Lane, Knottsville Volunteer Fire Department, 9436 Kentucky 144; Utica Volunteer Fire Department, 146 Kentucky 140 E.; Masonville Volunteer Fire Department, 10344 U.S. 231; Yelvington Volunteer Fire Department, 1124 Yelvington-Knottsville Road; and the Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department, 3741 Ashbyburg Road.
Wi-Fi is accessible at all the stations 24 hours a day. The Wi-Fi at each station has a content filter to prevent people from accessing inappropriate websites.
Fiscal Court officials began discussing creating hotspots “when we first went into the shutdown” at the onset of the pandemic, Mattingly said.
Emergency Management Director Andy Ball said the system uses routers that receive internet service from the nearest cell tower.
“This is a cellular-based service we are providing,” Ball said. “Speed will vary.”
Service would be affected by the number of people using the service and their activity, such as if they are attempting to stream a video, Ball said.
Signs at the stations provide the network name and password to access the system. Ball said officials ask users to stay in their vehicles for social distancing and to not block the fire station doors so emergency vehicles can get in and out.
Mattingly said the hotspots “will be here until it’s not needed.”
“The cost is minimal,” Mattingly said. “We probably have between $3,000 and $4,000 in the project.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
