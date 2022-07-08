With heat indices at 110-plus degrees this week, people may be wishing they could find a way to cool off outside.
The answer may be to think like a kid again.
Daviess County has three spray parks — at Panther Creek Park, Yellow Creek Park and Horse Fork Creek Park.
And Daviess County Parks & Recreation’s website says they are “free and fully accessible to children of all ages.”
Ross Leigh, county parks director, says that means they’re open to adults as well as children.
“Adults do use the spray parks, which is allowed,” he said. “However, the majority of them are parents and/or guardians of juveniles who are also using the facility.”
They are all open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.
Horse Fork Creek Park, 3005 Fairview Drive, is the county’s newest park.
Its spray park offers something that none of the others have — a 40-gallon bucket that fills with water and then tips over and dumps the water on the crowd below.
In 2019, when that 4,200-square-foot spray park opened, it had eight above-ground water features as well as in-ground fountains and single and double sprays.
It is almost twice the size of the spray park at Panther Creek Park and can handle up to 135 users.
“The most prominent feature is the dumping bucket, like you find at Holiday World,” Leigh said when the spray park opened. “Obviously, we aren’t Holiday World, and it isn’t as big, but this thing is a fairly unique component.”
