Daviess County and surrounding counties saw another record day for incidence rates Friday.
Each county has surpassed an incidence rate of 200, as of Friday, according to data from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, with Daviess County sitting at a rate of 329.5 new cases per day for a population of 100,000.
The incidence rate in Daviess County and the regional average have risen significantly in each report from the Green River District Health Department for the past two weeks, paying homage to just how contagious the omicron variant truly is.
Just Wednesday, the incidence rate in Daviess County was 206.6, rising by more than 150 cases on average in just two days.
Daviess County also reached a new record for positivity rates for COVID-19 tests administered — 34.6% of tests came back positive, as of Friday, according to the KCHFS.
In total, there have been 25,386 cases in the county, 332 fatalities related to COVID-19, 610 hospitalizations and 151 ICU admissions.
The number of COVID-19 patients is also continuing to rise, according to reports from Owensboro Health.
Thursday, OH Regional Hospital reported a total of 51 COVID-19 patients, 10 in critical care and five intubated.
Throughout all three OH facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield, a total of 66 patients were reported, 15 total in critical care, including two at the Muhlenberg hospital and three at Twin Lakes.
Statewide, Kentucky also broke another record for positivity rates as well, reaching 32.1, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Statewide numbers have also continuously increased on a daily basis since omicron was detected in the state.
The overall incidence rate in Kentucky, as of Friday, sits at 237.01.
“Some tough news today: our highest day ever for COVID cases at 16,130 and our highest ever positivity rate at 32.1%” Beshear said Friday in a live streamed video.
The state surpassed one million COVID-19 cases Wednesday since the beginning of the pandemic.
“The increase in cases is severe, by far more than any other surge we’ve had,” he said.
According to Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, assuming Kentucky follows the same pattern as other states who have experienced significant omicron surges, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for the current surge.
“Both Rhode Island and New York are showing a rapid decline in new cases that appears to mirror the immediately prior vertical climb,” he said. “If Kentucky follows this pattern, then we may see our own peak within the next one to two weeks. This would be a very welcome reprieve.”
Beshear recommends vaccination to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 12 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
