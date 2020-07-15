To aid businesses that may have been caught off guard by Gov. Beshear’s mandatory mask order, Daviess Fiscal Court will distribute masks to qualifying businesses on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Beshear signed an executive order requiring mandatory masks or facial coverings for the next 30 days.
The order went into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday and requires patrons to wear masks in forward-facing businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores and retail outlets. The order also requires the use of masks outside where social distancing is not possible. Beshear will reassess the order based on the COVID-19 numbers after the 30-day period.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, the court will begin distributing approximately 10,000 3-ply surgical masks to businesses that are currently open and have 50 or fewer employees.
Distributions will be based on the number of employees and not estimated patrons with all qualifying businesses being eligible for the program. The purpose of the distribution is to aid those businesses after Beshear’s order, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“This one time distribution is meant to aid our smaller businesses because we were concerned that the governor’s order may have caught them off guard,” he said. “These masks are for employees, particularly in the retail space where there is a high volume of walk-in customers. I would imagine some would also make masks available to patrons depending on the circumstance. There will be people that refuse to wear a mask, but I think they are in the minority, albeit a very vocal minority.”
So far, the court has distributed 49,465 masks for businesses. For now, this new distribution cycle is meant to be a one time deal, Mattingly said.
“Whether we do it again will depend in large part on how well it will be received,” he said. “While there is plenty of PPE and hand sanitizer out there now, we wanted to ensure that we made masks available for businesses just in case.”
Qualifying businesses will need to schedule a pickup time by contacting the Daviess County Operations Center, at 2620 Kentucky 81, via phone at 270-685-8456 or 270-685-6142.
Upon pickup, businesses must provide a current copy of their Owensboro-Daviess County occupational business license. Units will be distributed at no charge.
Distribution arrangements will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis with unclaimed masks being returned to inventory until a new schedule time is established by the respective business.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
