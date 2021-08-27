After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Take a Kid Outdoors Day” will return to the Daviess County Gun Club on Saturday.
Hosted by Daviess Fiscal Court and sponsored by Independence Bank, the free event is designed to teach children ages 8-17 the ins and outs of gun safety and outdoors sporting.
“What we determined was that there are a large group of young people that don’t get an opportunity to go outdoors, so we created a program for them to be able to come out and be able to learn a little bit more about hunting,” Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh said.
The event is from 9 a.m. until noon at the gun club, 7740 Kentucky 2830 in Maceo.
Leigh said the event will provide an opportunity for young people to learn about firearms, fire live ammunition and receive one-on-one instruction in a safe and controlled environment.
“There will also be other stations where kids are learning about ATV safety, they are learning about animal tracks, they are learning about animal scat, search and rescue and then there will be live animals on display,” he said.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the event provides a great opportunity for kids in the area to get outside and learn something about the great outdoors.
“Number one, let’s get the kids out from behind the TV and behind the video game, bring them out here, and let’s give them instruction about gun safety,” Mattingly said. “They can learn everything they ever wanted to know about gun safety, guns, bows and arrows, those kinds of things.”
Leigh said participants will have the opportunity to fire everything from a BB gun to a 12-gauge shotgun.
“It is really up to the individual’s desire, and what they are comfortable doing,” he said.
Previous years have seen up to 65 local kids participate. Registration is available through the Daviess County Conservation District.
Leigh said the event will be capped off by a lunch of hot dogs and chips and door prizes.
“It is just an opportunity for young people and their families to get to come out and not only enjoy the gun club, but just be outside,” he said.
In addition to Daviess Fiscal Court and Independence Bank, other organizations involved with the event are Daviess County Conservation District, Daviess County 4H Clubs and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Game.
Leigh said he is excited to see young people in the community take the opportunity to learn about the outdoors and the recreational activities available to them.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to watch these young people be able to break targets for the first time, to be able to shot a .410 shotgun for the first time and also to be able to have a one-on-one instructor working with them in a very controlled environment to learn,” he said.
