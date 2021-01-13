Daviess County will receive $33,118 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county through the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a press release from United Way of the Ohio Valley.
A local board will determine how funds are to be distributed among local agencies providing emergency food and shelter in the community.
Agencies receiving funds must be voluntary nonprofits or units of government, eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and provide emergency food or shelter, among several other requirements.
To apply for funds, any public or private voluntary agencies should contact United Way at 270-684-0668 or email rjohnson@uwov.org. Applications must be received by mail to United Way of the Ohio Valley, PO Box 705, Owensboro KY 42302-0705 or scan to rjohnson@uwov.org by 5 p.m. Jan. 22.
