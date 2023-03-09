Daviess County will have 14 voting centers in the May primary, including the Owensboro Sportscenter and the H.L. Neblett Community Center.
In February, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the county’s plan for this year’s primary and general election was to expand the number of voting centers from 12 to 14. The plan also called for reacquiring the Owensboro Sportscenter as a voting site and using the H.L. Neblett Community Center.
The Sportscenter had been used as a voting center previously, but the main floor of the facility was not available for the county to use in 2022. Officials from a number of organizations, such as the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP and the Public Life Foundation, said not having the Sportscenter or another site near the city’s west side made it difficult for some people to vote, particularly Black voters, people without transportation and people with disabilities.
On Wednesday, McCarty said the county’s plan for 14 voting centers has been approved by the State Board of Elections.
“There will be 14 for the primary, and hopefully those will be permanent locations,” she said.
The primary will be held May 16. This year’s races include a crowded race for the GOP nomination to run for governor in November.
A county voter can vote at any voting center.
The voting centers include the Sportscenter, Neblett Community Center, Daviess County Middle School (replacing Highland Elementary), Owensboro Christian Church, Third Baptist Church, Audubon Elementary School, Legacy Church, Yellow Creek Baptist Church, St. Martin’s Parish Hall, Masonville Baptist Church, St. Mary Magdalene Parish Hall, Whitesville Baptist Church, Mary Carrico Catholic School and Utica Fire Department.
McCarty said clerk’s deputies have already visited the Sportscenter and have began making plans, although they haven’t yet secured a contract for the site.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” said McCarty, who noted the management company that books the Sportscenter has “been easy to work with.”
Voting at the Neblett Center will be in the gymnasium.
McCarty said she anticipates the GOP race for governor will increase primary turnout. The clerk’s office is seeking poll workers to help with the election.
There will be three days of early voting — the Thursday, Friday and Saturday prior to May 16 — and absentee voting by machine will be available in the clerk’s office.
“There are a lot of options for people,” McCarty said.
McCarty said the clerk’s office will work with Fiscal Court to make educational videos about voting centers.
“Now that (voting) is at a center and not a precinct, I think it takes some getting used to,” she said.
The deadline to register to vote in the May primary is April 17.
