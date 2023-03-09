Daviess County will have 14 voting centers in the May primary, including the Owensboro Sportscenter and the H.L. Neblett Community Center.

In February, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the county’s plan for this year’s primary and general election was to expand the number of voting centers from 12 to 14. The plan also called for reacquiring the Owensboro Sportscenter as a voting site and using the H.L. Neblett Community Center.

