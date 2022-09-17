OWENWS-09-17-22 GUN CLUB

Zach Crisp, gun club manager, makes some adjustments on two new MEC clay target machines that will be part of the new super sporting competition at the Daviess County Gun Club.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County Gun Club has added 12 new target-throwing machines, which will allow it to hold “super sporting” competitions.

Super sporting competitions offer more variety for shooters because the machines can throw a single clay, a pair thrown at the same time, or a pair where one clay is thrown shortly before the next, explained Zach Crisp, Daviess County Gun Club general manager.

