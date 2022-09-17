The Daviess County Gun Club has added 12 new target-throwing machines, which will allow it to hold “super sporting” competitions.
Super sporting competitions offer more variety for shooters because the machines can throw a single clay, a pair thrown at the same time, or a pair where one clay is thrown shortly before the next, explained Zach Crisp, Daviess County Gun Club general manager.
“It’s a bigger draw, to be able to shoot more targets when they come,” Crisp said.
Crisp said all the major shooting tournaments have super sporting competitions. The Daviess County Gun Club will be able to prominently display its own course when hosting the Kentucky State Sporting Clay Championship in 2024, he said.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of the machines last month for a price of $29,180.
Daviess County Assistant Treasurer Jordan Johnson told the Messenger-Inquirer that the gun club has made about $140,000 in capital investments since the county acquired it in 2019, and that these machines are the last purchase the county will make, other than replacing existing equipment.
The gun club has been generating surpluses since the county acquired it — $29,688 in 2020, $18,621 in 2021, and $15,626 to date this year, Johnson said. These surpluses are “effectively paying back” the capital investments, he said.
“I don’t know the stats, but there can’t be that many county parks that actually pay for themselves,” Crisp said of the gun club’s financial success. “All of them cost the taxpayer money, but this one pays for itself.”
Crisp said business has been slightly slowing down in 2022 compared to years past due to inflation and ammunition shortage. But he said the gun club sees at least 25-50 shooters every weekend.
“It’s definitely surprised me as far as everything being up, how many people still shoot,” he said.
