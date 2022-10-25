In the market for a used police cruiser or a pickup truck? What about a 72-inch mower or a manure spreader? Ever wanted to own a BMW that was confiscated by law enforcement as part of an investigation?

Daviess Fiscal Court is selling all of those items and more Wednesday, when the county holds a surplus auction beginning at 9 a.m. at at the county operations center, 2620 Kentucky 81.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

