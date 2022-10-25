In the market for a used police cruiser or a pickup truck? What about a 72-inch mower or a manure spreader? Ever wanted to own a BMW that was confiscated by law enforcement as part of an investigation?
Daviess Fiscal Court is selling all of those items and more Wednesday, when the county holds a surplus auction beginning at 9 a.m. at at the county operations center, 2620 Kentucky 81.
Generally, the county holds a surplus auction every couple of years. The event can bring in big money or peanuts, depending on what the county has up for sale that year.
For example, the auction netted more than $78,000 for the county last year, assistant county treasurer Jordan Johnson said. In 2017, though, proceeds from the sales were less than $10,000.
“It varies wildly,” Johnson said. “It all depends on what’s coming up on the surplus schedule.”
This year, the county is selling several Ford Explorers retired from the sheriff’s department fleet, pickup trucks, a van, several large mowers, trailers a manure spreader, scoreboards and four confiscated vehicles, including a BMW 328i.
Sixteen vehicle are up for sale, and will be auctioned by Joe Paul Bickett beginning shortly at 9 a.m. Bickett, the county’s building and ground supervisor, said the county wants to put items taken out of service quickly once they have been replaced.
“By (October), our new equipment has come in, and we don’t like it to sit outside all winter long,” Bickett said.
All of the county’s equipment and vehicles have been maintained through their years in use, Bickett said. Bickett said this year’s auction might be affected by the current hot market for used vehicles.
“Prices are astronomical for used cars right now,” Bickett said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
