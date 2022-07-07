Daviess County government’s new $550,000 veterinary clinic opened this week at the animal shelter at 2620 Kentucky 81.
People will get a chance to tour the 1,900-square-foot facility on the north side of the shelter at 11 a.m. July 14.
Dr. Julie Gray, the county’s veterinarian, who was hired in April 2021, has been performing surgeries, mostly spay and neutering, at a facility in Ohio County since Aug. 21.
She estimates that she’s worked on around 3,000 dogs and cats so far.
And Thursday afternoon, she was preparing to operate on two dogs and four cats.
It’s mostly spay and neutering, Gray said, but also implanting microchips, giving vaccinations, removing tumors and doing amputations, when necessary.
Daviess Fiscal Court hadn’t planned on getting in the veterinary business.
It had contracted with local veterinarians for the work in the past.
But when the county solicited bids from veterinarians for their services a couple of years ago, no one submitted a bid.
So, the county began plans for its own clinic.
It was originally scheduled to open shortly after the first of the year.
But supply chain issues delayed the opening until now.
Ashley Thompson, director of Daviess County Animal Care and Control, said the shelter is seeing a lot more dogs and cats this year than it did last year.
“The rescue shelters are also full,” she said. “So, we can’t send animals there.”
Gray said that’s why spaying and neutering is important — to keep animals from reproducing.
She said one female cat can be responsible for up to 600,000 descendants.
“We don’t want to euthanize,” Gray said. “But our euthanizations are higher this year than they are most years.”
She said people who give away puppies and kittens think they are helping keep animals out of shelter.
But, Gray said, those puppies and kittens aren’t spayed or neutered like those adopted from the animal shelter, and they reproduce, adding to the dog and cat surplus population.
She said she grew up loving animals and wanted to become a vet.
But making the commitment to all the schooling required was a hard choice, Gray said.
Now, 19 years into her career, she says, “I was born for this.”
Gray came to Owensboro from the Vanderburgh Humane Society in Evansville.
Before that, she spent 14 years at Towne Square Animal Hospital in Owensboro.
Anyone interested in adopting a cat or a dog can visit https://www.daviessky.org and fill out an adoption application.
They can then schedule a time to interact with a dog or view the cats.
Animal adoption costs are $40 for cats, $60 for kittens and $100 for dogs.
The shelter also offers its veterinary services to local nonprofit animal rescues and shelters.
Gray said people who open their home as foster owners to animals also play a significant role in keeping animals off the streets of Daviess County.
Thompson said about $200,000 of the cost of the clinic came from the shelter’s trust fund — money bequeathed to the shelter in people’s wills.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
