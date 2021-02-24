A Morganfield couple was arrested in Owensboro Tuesday on charges of participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
A social media post by the FBI said Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Roy Vinson were arrested Tuesday, and they were scheduled to make their first appearance in U.S. District Court later that day.
Lori Vinson was previously appeared in the media in connection to the riot. In mid-January, Lori Vinson told a television station she was fired from her job as a nurse at an Evansville hospital after it came to light she was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Lori Vinson told Evansville's WFIE she entered the Capitol during the incident and was later contacted by the FBI after posting images from inside the Capitol on social media.
Both Lori Vinson and Thomas Vinson were charged with knowingly entering or remaining on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings.
The FBI post says the two were in federal custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
