An Owensboro man who pleaded guilty to robbery and assault in the 2017 beating death of a man on Crabtree Avenue had his appeal rejected Friday morning by the state Court of Appeals.

Kyrek S. Purdiman, 33, of the 700 block of Crabtree Avenue pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in connection to a Dec. 30, 2017, assault that led to the death of Jason C. Junkerman. Owensboro Police Department reports said Junkerman was found unconscious in the street in the 700 block of Crabtree Avenue, near the home Purdiman shared with Jeffrey T. Bond, 32.

