The Kentucky Court of Appeals announced that it has affirmed the Franklin County Circuit Court’s decision to require Dayton Jones, 27, register as a sex offender.
In 2016, Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
In late December, 2019, former Gov. Matt Bevin commuted Jones’ sentence. Upon his release from prison, Parole Officer Megan Goss contacted Jones regarding his term of sex offender post-incarceration supervision.
Then in March, 2020, Jones filed a complaint in the Franklin Circuit Court seeking declaration that was not required to register as a sex offender on the grounds that he was pardoned by Bevin.
Confusion regarding whether or not Jones was pardoned or commuted ensued. However, a short time later, the Kentucky Secretary of State clarified that Jones was in fact commuted, not pardoned, meaning he would be required to register with the sex offender registry.
Franklin Circuit Court also found that based on the wording of Bevin’s letter, Jones was commuted, not pardoned.
“In the present case, the court finds that Jones, as a matter of law, was granted a commutation and not a pardon,” Franklin Circuit Court wrote in its ruling.
“This is apparent from a plain reading of the text of the document and construing the document as a whole. Though titled ‘Pardon & Commutation,’ the operative language of the order is contained within its body, which contains no directive that could be construed to wipe out the consequences of the conviction.
“The order merely ‘commutes the sentence of Dayton Ross Jones to time served’ and does not purport to grant him a pardon in any way. By commuting his sentence, former Governor Bevin provided for Jones’ immediate release from custody and nothing else.”
According to the appeal, Jones argued that his commutation Executive Order is “ambiguous, the trial court made an error by failing to analyze operative language in the executive order and that the trial court failed to consider his arguments relating to “equitable estoppel and issue preclusion.”
The Appellate Court’s ruling also stated that Jones repeatedly claimed the executive order is ambiguous because it was titled “pardon” without acknowledging the order’s complete title, “Pardon & Commutation.”
With that said, the court ruled that, “The body of the order unequivocally states its purpose is to ‘commute the sentence of Dayton Ross Jones to time served,’ ” the ruling wrote.
“There is no ambiguity as to the Governor’s intent and, giving the terms of the order their ordinary meaning, it can be interpreted only as a commutation of Jones’ sentence. Therefore, the circuit court did not err.”
The ruling continued to state that the court did not fail to scrutinize the operative language of the order and it was Jones’ responsibility following Franklin Circuit Court’s decision to order a post-judgement order requesting the circuit court to further scrutinize the terms of the order.
“This failure is fatal to Jones’ appeal on the issues,” the ruling wrote.
Ultimately, the Appellate Court ruled affirming Franklin Circuit Court’s decision, meaning Jones must continue to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
According to New Era archives, in July, 2020, Jones had been officially indicted on one count of producing child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman said in a video in April, 2020, that the count stems from a video Jones allegedly shot in 2014.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Jones created and shared the video using the social media application Snapchat.
Jones is facing a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
The maximum potential penalties are 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release of five years up to and including life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.