An Owensboro man currently serving 70 years in prison on multiple convictions of sexually abusing minors has had yet another appeal rejected by the state Court of Appeals.

Umar G. Garci Yah, 63, previously known as Oscar U. Gonzalez, was sentenced to 70 years in prison in 2012 after a Daviess County jury found Garci Yah guilty of 15 counts of various charges related to sexually abusing juveniles. The offenses occurred over a number of years.

