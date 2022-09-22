Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Wednesday that he stands by statements made at last Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting that Daviess County’s rural areas will begin to see broadband service by around the end of the year, and that the project will be complete by October 2023 — despite warnings to the contrary from Kenergy, which is spearheading the development.

As the Messenger-Inquirer reported Tuesday, Kenergy has warned that supply-chain issues and labor shortages are affecting its ability to deploy fiber-optic cable throughout the region as fast as it would like to.

