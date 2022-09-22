Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Wednesday that he stands by statements made at last Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting that Daviess County’s rural areas will begin to see broadband service by around the end of the year, and that the project will be complete by October 2023 — despite warnings to the contrary from Kenergy, which is spearheading the development.
As the Messenger-Inquirer reported Tuesday, Kenergy has warned that supply-chain issues and labor shortages are affecting its ability to deploy fiber-optic cable throughout the region as fast as it would like to.
“Due to supply chain issues/shortages (like every other industry right now), we are still waiting on crucial supplies we have ordered to arrive. We are working as quickly as we can, but due to the variables of supplies arriving and even labor shortages, we cannot give a completion date for Daviess County,” Kenergy public relations specialist Leslie Barr said in an email statement.
“Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee a connection date for Connect’s first customers, either.”
Mattingly disputed the accuracy of this Wednesday, telling the Messenger-Inquirer that “we do not have a contract with Kenergy. We have a contract with Conexon.”
“We stand by the contract we have signed, and by what we said,” Mattingly said, declining to comment further.
The judge-executive is correct that Daviess County has an agreement with Conexon — an internet provider that specializes in rural areas — to deploy high-speed internet throughout the county’s rural areas.
However, Kenergy owns the fiber-optic cables that Conexon will be using as an internet-service provider for Daviess County. Kenergy and Conexon have partnered to construct some 7,200 miles of fiber-optic cable and provide broadband in 14 counties, including Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio.
Conexon partner Jonathan Chambers confirmed this in an email to the Messenger-Inquirer on Wednesday.
“Conexon prefers to build networks quickly and expects to build quickly over the entirety of the Kenergy service territory, not just Daviess County,” Chambers said. “But the pace and place are Kenergy’s decisions. Kenergy’s network, Conexon’s service.”
Chambers also said he understands why Kenergy is noncommittal for a timeline on when certain areas will receive broadband.
“Kenergy is not interested in committing to a timeline, and I don’t blame them,” he said. “Kenergy provides electric service in 14 counties and does not want to favor one county over the others.”
“We are endeavoring to get customers connected by early 2023,” Chambers added.
Kenergy, for its part, further explained the supply-chain issues it’s facing in a Wednesday email statement.
“Some of our materials aren’t scheduled to arrive until November and we will be slowly receiving the remainder of materials as soon as they can get to us. Our communication huts aren’t anticipated to be delivered and installed until December. The huts house the fiber optic equipment. We know our crews and the contractor crews will work as quickly as possible after those huts are installed to get our members connected,” Barr said.
“Due to those variables out of our hands, we don’t feel comfortable giving a date when members will start to be connected,” she reiterated. “We will work to make sure that is as soon as possible because our members have waited long enough for access to high-speed internet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.