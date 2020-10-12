The Administrative Office of the Courts has created a plan for court officials to identify areas where Black and minority people are treated differently than others in the court system, with the goal of reducing disparities in treatment.
The plan, which is being implemented at all levels of the court system, focuses on identifying how minorities are treated at every decision point in the court process, and looking at how decisions made by officials can have negative impacts on racial and ethnic minorities.
The initiative isn’t new, but the full plan was recently released. The AOC began working to identify racial disparities in court outcomes in 2014 and has provided training to employees and judges on understanding disparities.
The plan calls for officials to identify “contact points” where decisions are made about a person’s case, such as whether a juvenile charged with an offense is diverted from the judicial process by a court designated worker. Then, outcomes at each contact point are studied to see if there are differing outcomes by race.
Rachel Bingham, executive officer for the AOC’s Department of Family and Juvenile Services, said, “It’s a constantly evolving question, but it’s necessary to understand what role you have in addressing racial and ethnic disparities, and what are the achievable goals.”
AOC studies have shown all decisions do not affect everyone equally. For example, Bingham said, court policy is usually to give adults and juveniles charged with an offense a court date. That was done without consulting the juvenile’s family — they were simply told when to appear.
By not scheduling court dates with families, the court system was making it more likely that the juvenile would not be able to appear, she said.
That study found “we (were) not doing what we do when we schedule a doctor or dentist appointment,” Bingham said. When the policy was changed, the number of juveniles missing court appearances fell by 40%, and overrepresentation of Black kids in the court system was reduced from 48% to 42%.
Although the original focus was to reduce overrepresentation of Black kids in juvenile court, “the policy change benefits all kids, and families, too,” she said.
Similar reviews are happening across the court system.
Contact points have to be looked at on an individual basis, Bingham said. For example, a decision to send a defendant to Drug Court will not be beneficial if the defendant lives in an area where attending mandatory drug court sessions and substance abuse counseling will be difficult because of a lack of transportation.
“You can’t assume a standard approach for all,” Bingham said. “... Everyone has a unique situation.
“It’s an opportunity to meet people where they are,” Bingham said. “We want to be very intentional and individualized, as to not set people up to fail. We want people to be successful.”
Once contact points and racial impacts have been identified, a strategy will be created to reduce racial and ethnic disparities. That will require setting goals, training staff and having local action plans. Then, policies that are leading to disparities will have to be changed.
Changes will undergo regular review to see if disparities are being reduced. If necessary, entire strategies can be reevaluated and training adjusted. Local action plans to reduce disparities will be reviewed quarterly.
“What we have to do is constantly analyze and review,” Bingham said. “... If the intent has not been met, you may have to make a change.”
The court system does not work in a vacuum, so other agencies that work with or refer people to court, like schools, have also been collaborated with on the plan. The self-examination has been brought a better understanding of Black and minority experiences in the court system, Bingham said.
“I’m a white woman who has always believed very strongly in inclusion and diversity, and I have learned so much about what it means to live in a world that has advantages for people who are white,” she said. “... We have had some very challenging conversations.
“It is definitely sometimes uncomfortable. It has definitely been on occasion powerful in the experience the staff has gone through,” Bingham said. When officials meet to talk about AOC policy now, race and racial impact are always discussed, she said.
“It has been a very powerful journey to go through these experiences, and sometimes it’s tough,” Bingham said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
