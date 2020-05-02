The Administrative Office of the Courts announced Friday it is creating three task forces to examine resuming limited in-person hearings.
The task forces, which cover Circuit, District and Family courts, are each headed by a member of the state Supreme Court.
Courts were ordered largely shut down in March when concerns about coronavirus transmission started shuttering schools and businesses. In a series of executive orders, state Chief Justice John Minton required judicial centers to be closed to most public traffic, and that court activity be curtailed to largely emergency hearings and criminal hearings that had to take place to ensure the rights of the accused.
Since then, hearings have taken place by video conference unless it was necessary for an attorney or party to attend in person.
Judicial centers remain closed and court activity remains curtailed at least through May 31, according to Minton’s executive order.
In a release Friday, Minton said: “As Kentucky begins to gradually reopen business, the courts must prepare to do the same. Although in-person services are suspended until May 31, our next priority is a reopening plan that respects social distancing while allowing greater access to the courts.
“Please note that this will be a limited, phased approach to ensure the health and safety of our court family and the public,” Minton said in an email to court staff, attorneys and judges.
The task forces will solicit the comments of court officials, such as Circuit Court clerks.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said Friday morning there hadn’t been any discussions about resuming in-person hearings at the Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center. Porter, who was monitoring a hearing on Friday through teleconference software, said all of his work has been done through teleconference since the judicial center was closed.
“I haven’t been in a courtroom in almost a month,” Porter said.
Porter said local court officials are probably ready to resume some in-person hearings, but the process of how to control crowd sizes in the courtrooms will have to be worked out.
“We’ll just have to figure out what the requirements will be (such as) if everyone is wearing a mask,” Porter said.
“One thing we might have to do is schedule people at specific times,” rather than having general start times and having everyone waiting to be called, Porter said. While people could be asked to line up outside the courtroom, “we don’t have the space to do that effectively” and maintain social distancing, he said.
While most types of cases could be given specific times, traffic court would be difficult to manage because of the high number of traffic cases, Porter said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
