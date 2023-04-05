The Administrative Office of the Courts has expanded the way people can pay court fees and fines.

On Saturday, the court system began a program that allows people to pay court fees and fines with cash at select retail outlets. Meanwhile, people on supervised release through the Daviess County Probation and Parole office can pay fees with cash through an automated kiosk at the probation office.

