Orders issued this week by state Chief Justice John Minton will allow judges to resume criminal trials in August if individual judges determine it is safe to do so.
Judicial centers have resumed many of their normal activities since being largely shut down in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Administrative Office of the Courts has allowed courts to resume their usual dockets, largely through teleconferencing, but had not issued any guidance on how to resume trials until Monday.
The order issued Monday allows criminal trials to resume Aug. 1 and permits civil trials to go forward as of Oct. 1.
Eviction proceedings can also resume as of Aug. 1. Certain requirements have to be followed for evictions that fall under the federal CARES Act, the pandemic bill approved in the spring. For example, the CARES act requires a landlord to issue a notice to vacate a property 30 days before filing a notice of eviction.
The order says trials “shall only resume if the trial judge determines in his or her discretion, after having considered local public health conditions and the health and safety requirements established by the Supreme Court, that it is advisable.”
Minton said Tuesday that local judges will be the ones to determine if trials can be held safely in their jurisdictions, but changes will have to be made in the process. For example, jury selection in criminal trials before the pandemic involved filling courtrooms with a large number of potential jurors. Under the order issued Monday, jury selection will be done by bringing in small groups, perhaps over the course of several days.
“The idea of bringing in large crowds is a thing of the past, and we can’t do that,” Minton said.
The order is based on recommendations from a judicial task on opening judicial systems. In addition to the order or juries and trials, the order allows more public access to judicial centers.
Previously, hearings were required to be conducted by video conference or by phone, unless a defendant or attorneys could not appear electronically.
But a separate order issued Monday allows people to attend hearings if they’ve been approved by the court, and allows people to appear in person to inspect court documents, attend judicial sales, take drug tests, file for orders like protective and custody orders, and to get driver’s licenses by appointment.
People coming to court will be required to wear face coverings due to an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide. When asked if now was the right time to increase access to judicial centers, Minton said the AOC is “trying to find ways to comply with the (state) health and safety requirements and keep the courts operational.”
Regarding trials, Minton said “it’s going to be a very difficult process to go forward because of all the requirements that are out there.
“Maybe in some places, judges will find ways to move forward, and some will take longer,” Minton said. Judges deciding whether to conduct trials will be encouraged to consult with local health departments.
“We don’t want to bring in anybody who feels they are not safe,” Minton said. “I want them to feel safer in the court than anywhere else.”
Some courts have postponed trials. Daviess Circuit Court has posted all August and September trials, and some jurisdictions have canceled trials through the end of the year.
“I suspect some judges will make that decision (to cancel trials), and it’s up to them,” Minton said. “Judges have the authority under the order to make that kind of call.”
But giving judges the authority to set trial dates is important because it moves the court process along, Minton said.
“We know from experience cases don’t resolve until there’s a trial date on the books,” Minton said, referring to the process of defendants and prosecutors agreeing to plea deals. “I think it’s important for judges to be able to put trial dates on the books, and then the parties will get serious” about negotiations.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.