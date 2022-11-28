COURTHOUSE PROGRESS PIC 1

A crew from Sterett Crane & Rigging extend a crane Nov. 18 over the McLean County Courthouse in Calhoun to begin the process of installing a new cupola on the roof.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | McLean County News

One of the critical components of McLean County’s $1.8 million energy efficiency project has started to see additional headway this month with the “heavy hitters” starting to be crossed off the list.

On Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18, the county courthouse saw Sterett Crane & Rigging outside with a large crane extending above the facility, which was closed due to the beginning phases of the installation of a new cupola dome, according to Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.

